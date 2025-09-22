Lorraine Kelly shares rare picture of brother and lookalike mum

Lorraine Kelly has posted a sweet birthday tribute to her mother, Anne, on Instagram. The 65-year-old posted a throwback picture of herself, her mother and her rarely seen brother, Graham. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my lovely mum. Elegant, glamorous and indomitable! She’s out of hospital after breaking her hip a month ago and she’s up and walking a few steps already - being looked after by my brother Graham (the cute cuddly baby in the pic with me and mum) He is over from Singapore and treating her like a Queen! We love you mum!"

Fans of the TV presenter flooded the comments with sweet, supportive comments for Lorraine's lookalike mother. "Happy birthday, get well soon," one commenter wrote. "So glad to hear she's out of hospital and feeling so much better," Lorraine's co-star Shakira Akabusi added. "Hopefully she will recover quickly from her hip surgery," a third well-wisher said.

Last summer, Lorraine's elderly mum was rushed to hospital in Lanarkshire, Scotland. Speaking about the ordeal, Lorraine said: "She's extraordinary. We were told last January that she would be on dialysis. That's what her medical team prepared us for. Her consultant said, 'This is not going to be easy and you have to prepare yourself for the worst'.

"And here she is — she’s very frail and tiny but she's doing so well. She is tenacious. People say, 'Where do you get your tenacity from?’. It's from my mother." Anne was also rushed to hospital in August 2022 after she was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome - a condition that stops the kidneys from functioning properly.

© Instagram Lorraine Kelly posted a photo of her mother Anne and her younger brother Graham

Lorraine's rarely seen brother

Lorraine's younger brother, Graham, also made an appearance in her birthday post to her mother. She tends to keep her younger brother out of the spotlight, however, last year, she posted a picture of him to mark his birthday. Taking to Instagram, the star uploaded a beaming snapshot of her sibling rocking a pair of vibrant pink 'happy birthday' glasses with rose-tinted lenses.

© Instagram Lorraine shares a close bond with her brother Graham

Back in 2014, she told The Guardian: "I was six when my younger brother Graham came along, and it was a terrible shock. "I'd been a spoiled little princess and then this angel appeared. People used to stop my mother in the street because he was so adorable. I resented him and we fought like cat and dog." She added: "It wasn't until I left home that we came to appreciate each other and now we're best friends."