Lorraine viewers emotional as Rosie Kelly makes first TV appearance with baby Billie

Lorraine Kelly has introduced fans to her "beautiful" granddaughter. In a sweet full circle moment, the presenter welcomed her daughter, Rosie and her newborn baby, Billie onto the show, 30 years after Lorraine first brought Rosie into the GMTV studios.

"She's been a dream baby," Rosie told Lorraine, and her co-star, Dr Hilary. Adding that she's had a "little bit of sleep," Rosie explained that her fiancé Steve White had been very "hands-on" and "insistent" that she has time to rest.

© Shutterstock In an adorable moment, Lorraine rocked her granddaughter to sleep live on air

Speaking candidly about her journey, the 30-year-old told Dr Hilary that she feels "ok" now but had experienced post-partum anxiety after welcoming Billie. "I feel a lot better," she said. "I feel like after the first six weeks hit, the fog has gone off and I can enjoy it a bit more."

During the show, Lorraine, 64, noted that her mum had travelled down to London to meet her great-granddaughter this week and was "besotted" with her. In an adorable moment, the TV star then asked to hold a crying Billie and rocked her granddaughter to sleep live on air – so cute!

Fans were notably moved by Rosie and Billie's appearance. "So lovely to see the happy moment reenactment, well done Rosie you are a natural mummy, Billie is beautiful," tweeted one. "Awwww congratulations Lorraine, Billie is gorgeous. Rosie is a dead ringer of you," wrote a second.

Rosie welcomed her daughter Billie at the end of August. "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here, 29-08-2024. It feels like she's been here the whole time and we're not quite sure what the point of anything was before," she penned on Instagram.

"I'd heard how amazing midwives are but they are genuinely walking angels - she's been welcomed into the world with so much love already."

Following Billie's arrival, Lorraine told Good Morning Britain viewers that she "can't stop smiling" after becoming "Granny Smith".

© HELLO! Lorraine "cant stop smiling" after becoming a grandmother

"It's amazing to see your own child having a wee baby, it's just lovely," noted the beaming presenter. Asked if she had given Rosie and Steve any advice, Lorraine replied: "I've just said to them sleep whenever you can, I think that's the thing."

More recently, Rosie caught up with HELLO! in October, where she shared how having Billie has strengthened her relationship with Steve. "I definitely love Steve more now. He's so good with Billie, and he's so good with our dog Ruby," she said.

"I remember the first time I saw him looking at her in her little cot when we were in the hospital, just having a little moment. And I thought: 'Oh, we're going to have to have at least ten of these!'"

Rosie and Steve, who got engaged in June, are planning to tie the knot. "We would like to get married when Billie can walk and be a flower girl so maybe 2026," Rosie mused to HELLO!.

"I think maybe we could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper."