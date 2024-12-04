Sarah Ferguson hints at Bridgerton appearance after speaking with Shonda Rhimes

Dearest reader, a Duchess has entered the fray. Appearing on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine, Sarah Ferguson shared her hopes for a Bridgerton cameo, noting that she's already spoken with showrunner, Shonda Rhimes.

"I'm game on for Bridgerton," Sarah raved. "I've said 'Shonda [Rhimes] I'm coming in!"

© Shutterstock Sarah Ferguson and Sally Dynevor made a joint appearance on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine

During her latest interview, the Duchess was joined by her good friend and Coronation Street star, Sally Dynevor, with whom she has been working on a fundraising appeal for the charity, Prevent Breast Cancer.

Coincidentally, Sally is the mother of Bridgerton star, Phoebe Dynevor – aka season one's heroine, Daphne Bridgerton. "I might know somebody who might know somebody," Sally teased.

© Shutterstock Sarah told Shonda Rhimes that she wants to cameo in Bridgerton

An original cast member, Phoebe left Bridgerton after season three, however, she remains synonymous with the period drama, and hasn't ruled out a future appearance.

No stranger to the world of television, Sarah, 65, has appeared in an array of iconic series, including the season four finale of Friends, which aired in 1998. A year later, the royal joined Dawn French and the Vicar of Dibley cast in a Comic Relief special.

So, will she appear in Bridgerton? There's no news yet, but what we do know is that the cast and crew have commenced production on season four. In September, the show's official Instagram account confirmed the news and posted a photo of leads, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha.

Luke will reprise his role as bachelor Benedict Bridgerton, while Yerin will make her big debut as his love interest, Sophie Beckett. The upcoming instalment will be adapted from Julia Quinn's third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman.

WATCH: Bridgerton unveils Benedict as season 4 lead

"The main thing we can expect is that it's a really nice mix of fairytale and reality," Luke told Shondaland. Noting that Benedict will struggle with the notion of commitment in season four, after being "sort of lost and a little bit restless" in previous seasons.

Asked how she found out that she'd been cast as Sophie, Yerin revealed that she'd been having breakfast at a cafe in Korea when she got the call. "I stepped outside and it was so funny because she kind of knew immediately when I was jumping on the streets of Gangnam that I got the role, but she came out crying.

© Getty Yerin Ha has joined the cast as Sophie Beckett

"After the phone call, she was like 'We've got to go home, I think I have indigestion,'" Sophie said, laughing. "So we left but It was really beautiful to share that moment with her."

Explaining that she feels "very grateful" to join Bridgerton and that she's been welcomed with "open arms," Yerin said she'd had a "lovely experience so far."