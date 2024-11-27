Lorraine Kelly's husband Steve interrupts show after TV presenter makes mistake

As Lorraine Kelly helmed her namesake show on Wednesday, her husband of 32 years, Steve Smith, made sure to tune in – and he had some notes! After spotting a blunder in a segment on wildlife photography, the cameraman alerted his wife.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly interrupted by message from husband Steve Smith

Interrupting her show, Lorraine told fans: "News just in! My husband has given me and text and said 'that was just a badger, it wasn't a honey badger." Laughing as she looked at her phone, the presenter quipped, "Ok, fine. Moving on!"

© Instagram Lorraine and Steve married in Dundee in 1992

Lorraine and Steve are the sweetest couple. The pair, who met during the 80s, marked their 32nd wedding anniversary this year. During a previous interview with Woman & Home, the Scottish star revealed that they'd first laid eyes on each other in the TV-am office. Lorraine had been working as a reporter, while Steve was a part of the crew.

© Karwai Tang Lorraine and Steve with their daughter Rosie

Certain that Steve was "the one," Lorraine established a friendship with the cameraman and after she"made her move," they started dating. On September 5, 1992, the duo tied the knot at Mains Castle in Dundee, and two years later they welcomed their daughter, Rosie.

While Lorraine is a public figure, Steve prefers to keep a low profile. "His idea of hell on earth would be at something like a premiere," the TV star said. "It would be like having needles stuck in his eyes. That does help. It must be very odd being with someone who enjoys walking down a red carpet."

Chatting to The Mirror in 2021, Lorraine explained that Steve has been a major supporter of her career. "He picks up the slack and always has. I couldn't do what I do if it weren't for him," she said. "He makes me laugh an awful lot. He's very kind and a brilliant dad."

Lorraine and her daughter Rosie pose with baby Billie in an exclusive HELLO! shoot

The couple's daughter, Rosie, has officially flown the nest and no longer lives at home. She's now based in London with her fiancé, Steve White, and their daughter, Billie. Proud grandparents, Lorraine and Steve currently reside in Buckinghamshire, but they see their daughter and granddaughter regularly.

After relocating from Dundee in 2017, the pair moved to a £2 million property, which also includes a guest cottage and a spacious orangery-style conservatory that backs onto their sprawling garden and a riverbed.

Lorraine and Steve reside in Buckinghamshire

Lorraine's made it clear that when they're at home, Steve is the mastermind in the kitchen. Earlier this month, she gave fans a glimpse of her husband's latest creation – a pie which he'd decorated especially for her.

Posting a photo on Instagram, Lorraine wrote: "Nothing says I LOVE YOU like a homemade steak pie made by my husband and dedicated to @dundeeunitedfc! It was utterly delicious. #pie #homecooking #love.

© Instagram Lorraine's husband baked a special treat for the star this month

With December fast approaching, it won't be long until Lorraine breaks from her talk show and commences her first Christmas as a grandmother to baby Billie. The presenter and her husband, Steve, will no doubt spend the festive season with the newest addition to their family.