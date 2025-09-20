ITV quietly adds Disney+ smash hit, which was hailed as streamer's 'best show'

Marvel fans rejoice! Those who have somehow missed out on streaming Loki can now head to ITV as the first season of the show has landed on the broadcaster's streaming service. The six-part season, which was hailed by fans as the "best MCU show on Disney+" when it first aired back in 2021, has now found a new UK home. The series follows an alternative timeline Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, after he escapes with the Tesseract following the events of Avengers: Endgame, however, he's quickly runs afoul of the Time Variance Authority.

At the time of its initial release, fans were ecstatic, as one person wrote: "Think I'm now allowed to say that I really enjoyed #Loki! Weird and funny and very much a TV SHOW (rather than a '6-hour movie') in the best way." Another added: "LOKI is the best MCU show on Disney+ so far! Finds clever ways to incorporate the past while introducing a whole new absorbing world for the future. Tom Hiddleston is naturally terrific as the series gives him more to do than ever before. A creative blast of mischief & intrigue." A third said: "Early review for #Loki — first two episodes are pure Marvel magic."

It's continued to be beloved by fans with recent reviews reading: "It's the best series in the universe," while another penned: "This web series is a captivating blend of humour, intrigue, and complex storytelling. Tom Hiddleston's performance as Loki shines, and the series explores fascinating aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With its unique take on time travel and multiverse concepts, Loki keeps viewers engaged from start to finish."

A third commented: "First of all, Owen Wilson as Möbius is an incredible performance. I hope he is a mainstay with Marvel for a while now as he has Robert Downey Jr. as Ironman credit with this performance. And Tom Hiddleston is just amazing as Loki touching upon new vulnerable, human emotions and feelings in this performance. These 2 alone could carry this show on for a good 8 seasons."

WATCH: See the trailer for Loki

Who stars in Loki?

The series had an incredible cast, which was led by The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston, who also played Loki in the Marvel film series. He was joined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface), who played Ravonna Renslayer, a judge who oversees Loki's case; Wunmi Mosaku (Vera), who appeared in the show as Hunter B-15, a TVA Hunter tasked with finding the variant killing the Minutemen; and Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums) as Mobius M. Mobius, a TVA agent who investigates dangerous time criminals.

© Disney/THA/Shutterstock Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Owen Wilson joined Tom in the series

Also joining the cast were Tara Strong (The Powerpuff Girls), Eugene Cordero (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Sophia Di Martino (Flowers), Sasha Lane (Conversations with Friends), Jack Veal (Tin Star), DeObia Oparei (The Santa Clarita Diet), Richard E. Grant (Saltburn), Rafael Casal (Bad Education) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) who all appeared in supporting roles.