Inside Jimmy Kimmel's net worth amid long-running late show cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel has built a substantial fortune over a career which has spanned decades. He's best known for his long-running late night TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live! but his wealth is also a result of his comedy, producing gigs, and hosting high-profile events. His show was taken off the air on September 17, following his comments on Charlie Kirk's assassination, but what impact does that have on his net worth?

What did Jimmy Kimmel say to get fired?

On the September 16 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the popular host criticized Donald Trump and MAGA supporters for twisting the narrative surrounding Kirk's death.

© Getty Images His show has been cancelled

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he said of Tyler Robinson who was being held on suspicion of shooting Kirk. He also joked about the president's mourning of Kirk and quipped: "This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish."

© Disney General Entertainment Con His comments about the Charlie Kirk shooting and MAGA caused his show to be taken off the air

Trump responded to the cancellation with a post on his Truth Social platform. "The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible," Trump said in a post on the Truth Social platform.

The contract for his eponymous ABC show wasn't scheduled to expire until next year.

How long has Jimmy Kimmel hosted late night TV?

© Getty Images Jimmy has been a staple of late-night TV since 2003

He's been the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003 making him one of the longest-running hosts at ABC. He's also hosted the Emmy Awards and the Oscars. These high-profile gigs contribute significantly to his overall income.

Jimmy Kimmel's net worth

Forbes lists Kimmel's net worth at approximately $50 million. His annual salary from the show has been reported to be around $15 million, which puts him on par with the likes of other late-night television personalities such as Jimmy Fallon.

Property portfolio

He and his wife have an impressive property portfolio

In addition to his professional earnings, Kimmel has also made a number of savvy real estate investments and is said to own several multi-million-dollar properties. He and his wife, Molly McNearney, most recently put down $7.8 million for an English Tudor-style mansion in the historic Windsor Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

He also revealed on an episode of The Sarah Silverman Podcast that Trump's presidency has driven him to obtain Italian citizenship.The family owns a luxury home in Idaho's Swan Valley, and another lodge in Wyoming.