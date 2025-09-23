'Hypnotic' thriller with 91 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score is your next binge-watch

Thriller fans, listen up! ITVX has just added the gripping legal series, Damages, to its list of dramas, and it's guaranteed to keep you glued to your screen. The series is described by ITX as a "hypnotic thriller about a rising lawyer who collides with a ruthless veteran attorney" and boasts an impressive score of 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The series, which ran from 2007 until 2012, stars Glenn Close as a ruthless lawyer, Patty Hewes, who takes on major cases with the help of her newest protégée, recent law school graduate Ellen Parsons (Rose Byrne).

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the series: "You know you're in safe hands when Glenn Close is at the helm of a project, and watching her star alongside Rose Byrne in this legal thriller is a real treat. Plus, with five seasons available on ITVX, Damages is sure to keep you hooked through these chilly autumn evenings!" Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the show.

© ITV The series is set in the high-stakes world of New York litigation What is Damages about? Set in the high-stakes world of New York litigation, the series follows the turbulent lives of formidable litigator Patty Hewes and her ambitious young protege, Ellen Parsons. The synopsis, via Sony, reads: "Ellen is quickly assigned to a lawsuit targeting Arthur Frobisher, a billionaire accused of an illegal stock sale that saved his own fortune but bankrupted his employees. Despite a failed federal prosecution, Patty is sure she can send Frobisher a costly message that will enrich both her and her clients. When Frobisher tries using a bribe to force a settlement, the resulting torrent of subterfuge and murder threatens everyone in its path. Suspecting that she's caught up in a complex conspiracy engineered by her boss, Ellen walks deeper into a trap where nothing is as it appears. And with Ellen's world crumbling around her, Patty pushes even harder to punish the ruthless tycoon."

WATCH: The trailer for Damages

© ITV Glenn Close and Rose Byrne star in the show Who stars in Damages? Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction) leads the cast as Patty Hewes. She's joined by Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids, Platonic) as Ellen Parsons, Tate Donovan (The O.C.) as Thomas Shayes and Ted Danson (Cheers, A Man on the Inside) as Arthur Frobisher. Other cast members of the star-studded cast include William Hurt (Broadcast News), Timothy Olyphant (Justified, Santa Clarita Diet), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie). Rounding out the main cast are Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River), Ryan Phillippe (Shooter), John Goodman (The Righteous Gemstones), Dylan Baker (Homeland), Janet McTeer (KAOS) and John Hannah (Spartacus).

© ITV The show boasts a 91 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes What have viewers said about the show? It's safe to say that the series, which boasts a 91 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, is popular among viewers, with one hailing the show as one of the best legal thrillers, adding: "Glenn Close undoubtedly steals the show. She has done complete justice to her character of a brilliant yet cunning and manipulative lawyer," while another added: "An absolute must watch! I'm very picky about what keeps my interest. This series, hands down, is amazing." A third viewer praised leading star Glenn, writing: "An amazing, intelligent, exciting and riveting series. Damages remains one of the finest series ever made. The standout performance of the series has to be Glenn Close as lawyer Patti Hewes. What a remarkable actress she is," while another hailed the series as "brilliant and gripping".