'Chilling' comedy thriller with Normal People star is your next must-watch

Are you in the mood for an evocative thriller? Film 4 is airing Fresh to its roster – and it could be one to add to your watch list. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, the film follows Noa, a single woman disillusioned with online dating – until a chance encounter at the supermarket changes everything. After hitting it off with the charming Steve, Noa agrees to a weekend away with him – but things take a dark turn when he reveals a sinister secret.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "It's no wonder Fresh boasts an impressive score of 82 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. It's hard to take your eyes off the excellent Daisy Edgar-Jones and brilliantly creepy Sebastian Stan in this intense and gripping thriller." Fresh airs on Film 4 at 10.55pm on Tuesday 23 September, and will be available to stream on Channel 4 afterwards. It's also available to watch on Disney+. Keep reading to find out all the details…

© Photo by Searchlight Pictures/THA/Shutterstock Daisy Edgar Jones plays Noa What to expect from Fresh Promising to "upend all romance tropes", the film opens with Noa enduring a disastrous date with a man from an app, who is rude to the waiter, judges her clothes and even eats the food she has to pay for herself. Her outlook on dating seemingly takes a turn for the better, however, when she meets the "alluring" Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store.

WATCH: Fresh Official Trailer

© Pictures/THA/Shutterstock The couple's trip takes a sinister turn The synopsis continues: "Given her frustration with dating apps, Noa takes a chance and gives him her number. "After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve's invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites." It soon becomes clear that Steve has cannibalistic urges and kidnaps women to cut off pieces of their bodies to sell as meat.

© Getty Images The cast of Fresh Who stars in Fresh? Bringing Noa and Steve to life are Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and Sebastian Stan (Captain America franchise, I, Tonya). Meanwhile, Jojo T. Gibbs (Twenties), Charlotte Le Bon (Anthropoid, The Hundred-Foot Journey), Andrea Bang (Luce) and Dayo Okeniyi (Runner Runner, The Spectacular Now) and Brett Dier (Jane the Virgin) round out the cast.



Sebastian plays the mysterious Steve Fresh's Rotten Tomatoes score With an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's safe to say the film was a hit with critics. In its four-star review, The Guardian praised the "thrillingly edge-of-seat" film, writing: "For those who like their dating movies with a bit of gristle, Fresh is a perfect match."