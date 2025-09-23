'Chilling' comedy thriller with Normal People star is your next must-watch

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
'Chilling' comedy thriller Fresh with Normal People star is your next must-watch
Fresh stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan as Noa and Steve, a couple who seem to hit it off – until Steve reveals some unusual appetites

Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
2 minutes ago
Are you in the mood for an evocative thriller? Film 4 is airing Fresh to its roster – and it could be one to add to your watch list. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, the film follows Noa, a single woman disillusioned with online dating – until a chance encounter at the supermarket changes everything. After hitting it off with the charming Steve, Noa agrees to a weekend away with him – but things take a dark turn when he reveals a sinister secret.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "It's no wonder Fresh boasts an impressive score of 82 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. It's hard to take your eyes off the excellent Daisy Edgar-Jones and brilliantly creepy Sebastian Stan in this intense and gripping thriller." Fresh airs on Film 4 at 10.55pm on Tuesday 23 September, and will be available to stream on Channel 4 afterwards. It's also available to watch on Disney+. Keep reading to find out all the details… 

Daisy Edgar Jones plays Noa

What to expect from Fresh

Promising to "upend all romance tropes", the film opens with Noa enduring a disastrous date with a man from an app, who is rude to the waiter, judges her clothes and even eats the food she has to pay for herself.

Her outlook on dating seemingly takes a turn for the better, however, when she meets the "alluring" Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store. 

WATCH: Fresh Official Trailer
The couple's trip takes a sinister turn

The synopsis continues: "Given her frustration with dating apps, Noa takes a chance and gives him her number. 

"After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve's invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites." 

It soon becomes clear that Steve has cannibalistic urges and kidnaps women to cut off pieces of their bodies to sell as meat. 

The cast of Fresh

Who stars in Fresh?

Bringing Noa and Steve to life are Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and Sebastian Stan (Captain America franchise, I, Tonya). 

Meanwhile, Jojo T. Gibbs (Twenties), Charlotte Le Bon (Anthropoid, The Hundred-Foot Journey), Andrea Bang (Luce) and Dayo Okeniyi (Runner Runner, The Spectacular Now) and Brett Dier (Jane the Virgin) round out the cast.

Sebastian plays the mysterious Steve

Fresh's Rotten Tomatoes score

With an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's safe to say the film was a hit with critics. 

In its four-star review, The Guardian praised the "thrillingly edge-of-seat" film, writing: "For those who like their dating movies with a bit of gristle, Fresh is a perfect match."  

Have you watched the chilling thriller yet?

Meanwhile, Empire Magazine called it "as subtle as a sledgehammer", but noted its "audacious storytelling, full-throated performances and accomplished direction make for a tasty, wildly entertaining concoction."

Pop Culture Reviews added: "Daisy and Sebastian were able to shine in their depictions of strangers-to-lovers – delivering chilling scenes through their intoxicating relationship and bringing a sense of vulnerability and poise to their roles, respectively."

