Martin Clunes' most 'gritty' crime dramas you need to binge-watch ASAP

Penned by Ed Whitmore (Steeltown Murders, Grace, Manhunt), this six-part ITV thriller sees Martin in the role of farmer and single dad Nathan Williams as he confronts dark forces seeping into his rural community.

When his son Johnny (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) becomes entangled in a dangerous county lines drug-dealing gang, Nathan will stop at nothing to protect him.

The synopsis continues: "Consequently, he embarks on a personal journey that will take him ever further out of his comfort zone into a dark alternative world as he fights to protect his family, his homestead and his legacy. He’s missed all the clues that the country idyll around him has been fatally compromised, contaminated by waves of criminality spreading and mutating virus-like from the city."

It concludes: "Now Nathan must accept that the rustic atmosphere of his childhood is long gone, replaced by something altogether more perilous. And the only way for Nathan to survive in this brave new world is to learn the rules and fight back."

The reviews for the thriller were mostly positive, with both The Guardian and The Telegraph awarding the series four stars. Meanwhile, viewers praised the show as "brilliant" with many binge-watching the six-parter on ITVX.