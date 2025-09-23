Sean Bean's 'epic' new drama has viewers counting down the days

MGM+ has dropped the official trailer for the highly anticipated new drama, Robin Hood, which stars the likes of Sean Bean and Connie Nielsen – and fans couldn't be more excited for the upcoming release. The ten-part series, which is billed as an "epic adventure drama", tells the "classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian," as per the official synopsis.

The story follows Rob as he rises to become the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, while Marian infiltrates the power at court. Both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land. The series stars Jack Patten as Rob, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine.

© Aleksandar Letic/MGM+ Jack Patten stars as Rob in Robin Hood

The trailer shows Robert of Locksley living in 12th-century England under the crushing rule of Norman power. But when his father is executed by the Sheriff of Nottingham, Rob's grief turns into rebellion, and he gathers a band of outlaws to fight tyranny. Reacting to the trailer on social media, viewers shared their anticipation. One person wrote: "This looks awesome! Can't wait to check it out," while another added: "Wow, this looks great and very epic. I can't wait to see it."

© Aleksandar Letic/MGM+ Sean Bean plays the Sheriff of Nottingham

The series premieres on Sunday, 2 November, with two episodes, while new episodes will premiere weekly until the season finale on Sunday, 28 December 2025.