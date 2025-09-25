GMA's Michael Strahan makes subtle dig at ex-wife after she took 'half' his money

Michael Strahan has two divorces behind him, but with almost 20 years passing since his divorce from wife number two, he isn't afraid to make a joke at his expense. The GMA star poked fun at himself whilst making a subtle dig at one of his ex-wives on Thursday's show after a segment on the "disappearance" of joint bank accounts as couples wait to combine their finances until they marry or have kids. The discussion certainly piqued Michael's interest, who was married to Wanda Hutchins from 1992 to 1996 and Jean Muggli from 1999 until 2006.

Following the news segment, George Stephanopoulos quipped: "I'm just thinking how it would go if I said to [his wife] Ali, 'Hey, no more joint accounts.'" That earned a few laughs from his co-hosts, including Robin Roberts, and without missing a beat, Michael said: "Well, I had one George, and then I had half of one. That's another story for another time," which earned gasps and even more laughter from his co-anchors and crew, with a stunned Robin replying: "Oh Michael…Michael, Michael, Michael."

While Michael didn't specify which ex-wife took "half" of his money, he did have a contentious divorce from Jean. The former couple spent years after their divorce in legal disputes over child support and custody of their twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia. Ultimately, Jean was awarded over $15 million in addition to $18,000 a month in child support, which was reduced to $13,000 a month when Michael retired from the NFL.

In an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger in 2023, he opened up about his divorce battle and what he took from the experience. "My second marriage was definitely not the greatest experience," he said. "But I did learn a lot from that, and I ended up with two incredible teenagers."

© ABC Michael joked about his ex-wife taking 'half' his money, which stunned Robin

He added: "I think marriage is great, and I know I have had a few failures. But you learn from your failures. Getting divorced is probably one of the toughest things I've ever gone through, but I learned a lot about myself."

© Getty Images Michael and his second ex-wife Jean Muggli were married from 1999 until 2006

His split from Wanda was more amicable. The former couple met when he was 17 and living in Germany, where his dad was serving in the Army. They fell in love and got married in 1992 when Michael was 20 years old. They started a family almost immediately, with daughter Tanita born the same year they tied the knot and their second child, Michael Strahan Jr., born a year later.

© Instagram Michael and Wanda with their son

© Getty Images Michael with daughter Tanita (L) and twin daughters Isabella (second L) and Sophia (R)

The couple divorced in 1996, and Michael also opened up about their decision to split during his appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. "My first marriage with Wanda, we were just young," he recalled, before revealing: "She's one of my best friends to this day. I love her to death. I have two great kids.

© Getty Images Despite two divorces, Michael still thinks marriage is great

"That was a great experience where we both realized we were young, out of our league, didn't know how we were supposed to act. We were kids trying to play adults. He concluded: "But now that we came to that agreement together, we came to that understanding together, we have grown together."