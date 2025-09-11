GMA's Michael Strahan calls out co-host for 'unnecessary' dig: 'You cut me deep'

Michael Strahan wasn't impressed with Sam Champion's coverage of his former team, the New York Giants' loss against the Washington Commanders, during Thursday's GMA. The former defensive end, who spent his 15-year NFL career with the Giants, called out his co-host for his "unnecessary" dig after Sam claimed during his 'Play of the Day' segment that the Commanders had an "easy win" against the Giants last week while discussing their September 11 game against the Green Bay Packers. Sam was discussing the Commanders' hope to "take that next step toward the Super Bowl" after they made it to the NFC Championship game last season, their first appearance in that game in 33 years.

Referring to their winning game against the Giants, Sam said: "They certainly have the quarterback to get them there, last year's offensive rookie of the year Jayden Daniels picking up where he left off, opening his sophomore season with an easy win over… I'm sorry, Michael."

© Getty Images Michael thought Sam's dig at the Giants was 'unnecessary'

Before Sam could even finish his sentence, Michael looked stunned by the dig and replied: "You could have said, 'With a win,' you didn't have to say… easy was unnecessary. Easy was unnecessary, Sam. I'm just saying." He then shook his head as he looked at Sam and added: "They had a win."

Sam was presenting the segment with Lara Spencer, and after discussing the Commanders' upcoming game against the Packers, Robin Roberts asked Michael how he thought they did. "They did alright," he shrugged. "Good thing sports isn't every 'Play of the Day,' how 'bout that." Unable to resist another swipe at Sam, Michael quipped: "You threw me off with an easy win. You cut me deep." Crossing his fingers, he joked: "You and I were like that."

Michael still has strong ties to the NFL despite his retirement in 2008 after winning Super Bowl XLII. He has appeared on FOX NFL Sunday since 2008 alongside the likes of Terry Bradshaw, Michael Vick, Jimmy Johnson, and, more recently, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. While he has returned to the line-up for the 2025 season, Michael may soon decide to take a step back after admitting he doesn't "want to work forever, I want to enjoy life at some point."

© ABC Michael joked that Sam's dig 'cut me deep'

© ABC Michael's other co-hosts saw the funny side of Sam's remark

He added on In Depth with Graham Bensinger: "I retired when I was 36, from football. My twins were three. There I was talking about 'work hard. Get out there and go all out.' But they never saw any of that. They never saw me play football." In 2024, Michael admitted that he would gradually step away from his TV roles before retiring completely.

© ABC Michael will gradually retire

"I won't go cold turkey on everything, but I see myself slowly dropping different things until eventually, you'll just find me on the golf course," he told Forbes. "Time is the one thing that once it's gone, you can never get it back. I'm very conscious of that, being a dad. That's what has led me to think more about the end of my career."