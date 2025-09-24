Exclusive: Michael Strahan delivers final verdict on talk of 'stepping away' from GMA

Since his retirement from the NFL in 2007, Michael Strahan has become a fixture of the broadcast scene. Along with his stint as the co-host of Live! With Kelly and Michael from 2012-16, he is best known as one of the analysts for NFL on FOX on Sundays, the host of ABC's $100,000 Pyramid, and since 2016, the co-host of Good Morning America with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. While his career has only continued to thrive, as have his other passions and ventures including his very own apparel and skincare line, he doesn't plan on taking a step back anytime soon.

The proud dad-of-four and grandfather-of-one, 53, spoke with HELLO! at the 2025 Ryder Cup All-Star Celebrity Match at Bethpage Black on September 24, where he is representing Team USA with the likes of Miranda Lambert, Noah Kahan and Kane Brown, facing off against Team Europe, which includes Catherine Zeta-Jones, Brooklyn Beckham and Pau Gasol, among others.

When asked if he'd ever considered the idea of "stepping away" anytime soon from his work to devote more time to his passions like golf, amid previous comments about whether he'd want to retire from the show plus family commitments, Michael affirmed that he had no intention of doing so in the near future, and definitely had time for it all.

"Oh, I'm not going anywhere, I'm not stepping away from nothing!" he quipped. "I can still do all my jobs and work and still have plenty of time to play golf. So I've got the best of both worlds." Although, when it came to the competitive streak though, it apparently may not run through the entire family, just his mom Louise.

"I don't think we have anything competitive, no one likes to lose though," he responded, before adding: "But with my mom, we play cards every time I'm with [her], and she's the luckiest card player ever. So with my mom, yes, definitely competitive."

Michael has been an avid golfer for years, sharing his experience with the sport in a video posted to his YouTube page as part of his "Michael Strahan's STRAYLAND" series. "The thing I love about golf is that golf is a game that you're not playing against somebody else…you're not really playing against them. You're playing against yourself and against the courts."

"And as an athlete, it's about the closest you can get in a lot of ways to what you used to do, because it makes you really focus," the New York Giants legend continued. "And you've got to really do your job with consistency, and it means just confidence, which is very hard to find in a game of golf. If you think about it, football, basketball, baseball, soccer, all these athletes, we all love to play golf it seems like. Well, most of us."

Looking back on his own years as a pro athlete, he added: "But in those sports, people are yelling, the ball's moving, you get hit, you're running, you're doing all those things. But you're doing it without even thinking about it. Here, the ball doesn't move, they tell people to be quiet, you're out in the open green, the fresh air…and you screw it up. I don't get it! You never figure out golf, that's what I love about it."