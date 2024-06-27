What happened between GMA's Michael Strahan and his first ex-wife Wanda?

Nothing makes Michael Strahan more proud than being a dad to his four children.

The TV host and former NFL athlete has an incredible bond with Tanita, Michael Jr., and his twins Isabella and Sophia.

While his close relationship with his offspring is often celebrated, what about his relationship with his first ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins?

Michael shares his two oldest children with her, but what happened between the GMA host and his former wife and is she in his life today?

Michael's first marriage

Michael met Wanda when he was 17 and living in Germany where his dad was serving in the Army.

They fell in love and got married in 1992 when Michael was 20 years old. They started a family almost immediately with Tanita born the same year they tied the knot and their second child, Michael Strahan Jr., born a year later.

Michael's two children with his ex-wife

Why did they divorce?

Their marriage was short-lived with the couple divorcing in 1996. Michael opened up about their decision to split during an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger in 2023.

"My first marriage with Wanda, we were just young," he recalled, before revealing: "She's one of my best friends to this day. I love her to death. I have two great kids.

"That was a great experience where we both realized we were young, out of our league, didn't know how we were supposed to act. We were kids trying to play adults."

He concluded: "But now that we came to that agreement together, we came to that understanding together, we have grown together."

He also wrote about Wanda in his autobiography: Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming your life.

"Wanda and I decided that while we would no longer be married, we would always be family," he penned.

Wanda stayed in Germany

Wanda stayed in Germany and raised their children there, while Michael moved back to the US.

Reflecting on bringing up his kids from afar, Michael later told People: "I think a lot of times when you split, people assume that the mother is supposed to take responsibility for the kids.

"But from day one, it was very important for me to be active, to be a part of their life. I was constantly on planes and phones. And it's very hard — of course it's hard with them being in Germany. But one thing I learned is, you make time for what you want to make time for."

A blended family

Michael is also a father to Isabella and Sophia, who he shares with his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli. Their breakup was not so amicable as his with Wanda, but the siblings have always had a close bond.

"You worry how the kids will mix and blend," he said to People. "But brothers and sisters are brothers and sisters regardless of different mothers."

Where is Wanda now?

Michael's first wife has avoided the spotlight throughout her life. When Michael got a lucrative NFL deal, he moved his ex and his children back to the US, where Wanda remains.

According to her Instagram page, she runs a home design company and still goes by Wanda Strahan to this day.

Is Dorian Hutchins Michael's son?

Wanda went on to have another child, Dorian Hutchins, and while he's not Michael's son, he recognizes him as part of the family.

"I treat him and take care of him as if he were my son," he wrote in his book. "Because it's very important to me that Michael Jr. and Tanita have the confidence of knowing that their mother is fine, their brother is fine, everybody is well taken care of."