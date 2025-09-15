Stephen Colbert's emotional tribute to late assistant at the Emmys: who is Amy Cole?

Stephen Colbert finally got his big win at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. After his talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, was controversially canceled and the Late Show franchise set to conclude next year after 33 years, he emerged victorious at the Emmys instead. The show won its very first Emmy in the Outstanding Talk Series category last night, netting the popular late night host his 11th Emmy award and capping off a night that included a standing ovation for his opening gag flouting his resumé and decades-old headshot.

Among the many people he thanked in his speech, even including a reference to Prince ("If the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor!"), he emotionally shouted out Amy Cole. While shouting out his wife Evelyn, he got choked up adding: "I want to dedicate this to my mom and dad, her mom and dad and a young woman who should be here tonight, Amy Cole."

For fans of the Late Show and the 61-year-old TV anchor's previous stint with The Daily Show, the reference to Amy is a poignant one. She was Stephen's longtime assistant and friend, working with him throughout his years with the Late Show, Daily Show and even The Colbert Report, serving as a production and executive assistant.

Her credits also included Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn. She passed away in March 2024 at the age of 53 following a brief illness, reportedly cancer. Following her passing, the Late Show included a memorial card that read: "Dedicated to our dear friend Amy Cole, 1970-2024," and she was honored in the In Memoriam section of the 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmys last year.

Her obituary shared online reads: "She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, friend and colleague. Amy was known for her caring nature and ability to make everyone she met feel seen and special. It was obvious from the beginning that her purpose in life was to take care of people, and she certainly excelled in that calling."

Highlighting her love for being a "caregiver," it added: "Those who had the good fortune of knowing Amy experienced her as the ultimate caregiver. Her ability to forge lasting friendships was unparalleled, and her love for travel allowed her to spread her goodwill across the globe." It also expanded upon her career and how much she enjoyed being a part of the Colbert family.

"She worked as a Production Assistant and Executive Assistant on various television shows, including Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, The Colbert Report, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Working with Colbert for 16 years was more than a job to Amy. It gave her a purpose and provided an opportunity to showcase herself as an incredible teammate to everyone involved. She was adored by her entire Late Show work family, and she will be greatly missed."

The Late Show will continue airing until May of 2026 and will finally conclude a 33 year run for the franchise, with the first 22 seasons under David Letterman and the final 11 under Stephen.