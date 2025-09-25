Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Law & Order: SVU showrunner reveals surprising changes to show for season 27
Subscribe
Law & Order: SVU showrunner reveals surprising changes to show for season 27

Law & Order: SVU showrunner reveals surprising changes to show for season 27

The long-running Dick Wolf show starring Mariska Hargitay returns to NBC on September 25 under a new showrunner, the first female lead in its history

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson on seaosn 27 of Law & Order: SVU, 2025© Getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Viewers are about to see some changes when the latest season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit premieres. Mariska Hargitay is back as Olivia Benson this Thursday, September 25, when the long-running show returns over at NBC for its 27th season. It is the first season under new showrunner Michele Fazekas, who previously worked on the show as a writer and co-executive producer, and is now back as the show's first female showrunner in its 26 year history.

Speaking with People at the season two premiere of The Boys' spin-off Gen V, for which she also serves as showrunner and executive producer, Michele said fans can expect "a lot" from the forthcoming episode, revealing: "In some ways, I'm going back to when I was on the show, which was like seasons three through seven. I remember what we were doing then that worked well. It's like, 'Alright, we're gonna bring some of that back.'"

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno, Aime Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry on season 27 of Law & Order: SVU, 2025© Getty
Season 27 returns September 25

But while Michele is focused on bringing the show back to its roots, it's still doing so by bringing in some newness too. "We have a new producing director. We have new cameras. We changed the sets a little bit. And [we're] really getting back into a twisty kind of case, [where] you don't know what it is," she shared, adding: "And [we're] also giving some challenges to Benson that she hasn't had in a while. In a great way, we're giving her something to push against."

Reflecting on her return to the series over two decades after she first started working on it, and under a historic role, she first noted: "It's crazy, in a way, that after 26 years on the air that [a female showrunner] didn't happen. Although not, I guess, totally surprising," and emphasized: "Listen, I stayed friends with Mariska Hargitay the whole time, and she's so lovely to work with. So that was a big driver in going back to the show."

"I can work with her and she creates such a fun environment on set and everybody's professional and lovely," she maintained.

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco, Ice T as Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola on Law & Order season 26, 2025© Getty
Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC

Mariska's iconic Olivia character, which originated with the start of SVU in 1999, is the longest-running character on a prime time drama series, and the show is the longest-running drama series in TV history. Speaking with People in January 2024 as the series rang in its milestone 25th anniversary, Mariska explained there are two ways she sees the milestone: "I have two diametrically opposed answers. One is I can't believe it’s been 25 years, a quarter of a century!"

Mariska began her tenure as Detective Olivia Benson in 1999© Getty Images
The series premiered in 1999

She further shared: "And the other is, I can't see it any other way. I can't imagine the show ending, and can't imagine not going on this journey with my cast, my crew. I have so much to look forward to. And I'm still growing. I like that you can be so many things at one time."

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay attend the "My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay" Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Carnegie Hall on June 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)© Getty Images
Mariska with her Law & Order co-stars Christopher Meloni at the premiere of her documentary My Mom Jayne

Mariska added that she and her character Olivia have been on "a parallel journey" the last 27 years. "There's a thing WWOBD, what would Olivia Benson do? The fans would always talk about it, and one day it hit me. I also have those moments where I've sort of slipped into her. If there's a crisis, I just take over and lead like that. Being strong and fearless. It's sort of this perfect feminist story.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More