Mariska Hargitay shares cozy selfie from celebratory date with husband Peter Hermann – and a legendary guest

It has been a big month for Mariska Hargitay already, who rang in both her milestone 60th birthday and the 25th anniversary of Law & Order: SVU.

As the momentous month for the Olivia Benson actress wraps up, she's not letting January end without celebrating with arguably the two most important men in her life: first and foremost, of course, her husband Peter Hermann, but also with the legend behind her iconic tenure on NBC, Law & Order creator Dick Wolf.

Following the recent premiere of SVU's 25th season, the three stepped out for a celebratory lunch, and fans had nothing but praise for the sweet moment.

On Sunday, Mariska took to Instagram and shared a star-studded selfie with fans featuring both her husband and the veteran producer.

In the snap, the three are smiling at the camera, wrapping up what seemed to be a champagne-filled Sunday lunch. Mariska is donning clear, aviator-shaped glasses and a sage-hued knit sweater, plus eagle-eyes fans pointed out she and Dick have matching orange bands for their respective watches.

"Sunday family lunch. So very very much to celebrate…" she wrote in her caption, and the comments section under the post was quickly flooded with fans commending her for the impressive milestone.

"25 seasons in of playing such a powerful character on one of the most popular shows is the highest achievement of all," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You deserve all your flowers for being such a great role model," and: "Highest achievement in TV and a wonderful new year ahead. Love Law & Order. Thank you for 25 years," as well as: "Congratulations once again on being the record breaking, record setting badass you are! You, Dick Wolf and the entire cast and crew are some absolute talented human beings!"

Mariska's character Olivia Benson, who she has starred as for over 500 episodes, is officially the longest-running character in a primetime drama in television history.

© Getty The actress and her husband met on the set of SVU in 2001

She was cast in 1999, and it was on the very same set just two years later in 2001 that she met her future husband Peter, when he guest starred on the beloved police procedural as defense attorney Trevor Langan.

During a recent interview with People, she reflected on the show's 25th anniversary, and explained that there are two ways she sees the milestone: "One is I can't believe it's been 25 years, a quarter of a century! And the other is, I can't see it any other way.

© Getty Dick, Mariska, and her co-star Ice-T

"I can't imagine the show ending, and can't imagine not going on this journey with my cast, my crew. I have so much to look forward to. And I'm still growing. I like that you can be so many things at one time."

Though Dick hasn't been active on Instagram since 2020, when celebrating the show's 21st season in 2019, he wrote in a post at the time: "One of the biggest thrills of my life has been working on @nbcsvu. I couldn't ask for a better group than this to make history with. Feeling grateful today."

