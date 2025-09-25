Inside the House of Guinness cast's love lives off-screen

Louis and Olivia have been dating since 2023

While Louis's character, Edward Guinness, may be many viewers' first introduction to the actor, others will know him for his romance with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The pair were first linked in late 2023 and have been spotted together regularly since.

Louis was seen supporting Olivia from the wings during her Glastonbury Festival set in June, and the couple also made an appearance at Wimbledon.

After her Glastonbury performance, Louis posted on Instagram: "I hope you caught Olivia's show last night. A truly special performance on such a huge scale. She worked her ass off for it and couldn't be more deserving of all her success and for the great crowd that was watching. What a moment #glastonberry."

Speaking to Variety about their relationship, Louis said: "I'm very happy, and I think she is too, so all is good in our world."