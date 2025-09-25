Inside the House of Guinness cast's love lives off-screen

Netflix's hotly anticipated period drama, House of Guinness, has just landed on the streamer and features a star-studded cast including James Norton (Happy Valley), Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air), Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) and Fionn O'Shea (Normal People). From the creator of Peaky Blinders, House of Guinness takes viewers back to 1860s Dublin, where the extraordinary Guinness family – set to inherit the world's biggest brewery – "experience ecstatic highs and heartbreaking lows as they work to live up to their birthright of black gold".
HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said of the new release: "Out of all the shows coming to Netflix this year, House of Guinness is the one I've been looking forward to the most. The true story-inspired family saga from Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight had me hooked from the first episode. With plenty of high drama, violence and swagger, this pacy series is worth the watch." As we immerse ourselves in the world of Guinness, here's everything you need to know about the cast's real-life romances…
Louis and Olivia have been dating since 2023
Louis Partridge
While Louis's character, Edward Guinness, may be many viewers' first introduction to the actor, others will know him for his romance with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The pair were first linked in late 2023 and have been spotted together regularly since.
Louis was seen supporting Olivia from the wings during her Glastonbury Festival set in June, and the couple also made an appearance at Wimbledon.
After her Glastonbury performance, Louis posted on Instagram: "I hope you caught Olivia's show last night. A truly special performance on such a huge scale. She worked her ass off for it and couldn't be more deserving of all her success and for the great crowd that was watching. What a moment #glastonberry."
Speaking to Variety about their relationship, Louis said: "I'm very happy, and I think she is too, so all is good in our world."
Anthony stars opposite Danielle Galligan as Olivia
Anthony Boyle
While Anthony's character Arthur Guinness marries early in the series, the actor himself is currently believed to be single.
Despite Arthur's complicated on-screen marriage, it seems Anthony is wedded only to his work — particularly period dramas.
"I really love getting lost in those things, I love history," Anthony told Town & Country. "Once you do one thing, that's what you get known for. I play a lot of real people – I've just got a white generic face, and I think if you squint enough, I look like most historical white guys. Give him a mustache, give him a wig, put him on a horse."
Emily has posted pictures of the pair on Instagram
Emily Fairn
Emily keeps her love life fairly private, but fans have speculated that she is dating American senior product manager Andrew Boltrus.
Emily has shared several snaps with him on Instagram, including a recent roundup featuring their dog, Tommy, whom the couple adopted last year.
She captioned the post: "Half a year with Tommy! so thankful to @rocky_road_rescue for bringing us our baby (last two slides are of the day we got him and i couldn't stop crying because he didn't know what a bed was)."
James is currently believed to be single
James Norton
Notoriously private about his love life, James makes a point of trying to keep a low profile when it comes to who he's dating. Speaking to The Guardian, he said: "I've always tried to balance authenticity with privacy. I want to be honest but I don't want to talk about my relationships at all and I don't like it when I get photographed with a friend walking down the street and it's then told the next day like it's a romance. Another romance!"
Earlier this year, James was linked to singer and actor Lily Allen after the pair were spotted at Glastonbury, but he shut down the speculation, saying: "I'm not snogging them! Funny that, isn't it? Look, I'm a man in London going on occasional dates, meeting people, living my life, and it's kind of no one's business really."
Jack tied the knot with his wife, Róisín, in 2022
Jack Gleeson
The Game of Thrones star, who plays Byron Hedges in House of Guinness, has been married to actress and comedian Róisín O'Mahony since August 2022. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland.
The parish priest, Father Patsy Lynch, described it as a "very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony" in a congratulatory tweet at the time.
Fionn is currently believed to be single
Fionn O'Shea
Unlike some of his co-stars, Fionn prefers to keep his personal life firmly under wraps. The Normal People and Handsome Devil actor isn't believed to be dating anyone at the moment, with no public relationships linked to him.
