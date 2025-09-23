Black Rabbit: will there be a season 2? Everything we know so far

Netflix viewers have been abuzz with the release of the new crime thriller Black Rabbit, starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman. From the creators of Ozark and King Richard, the limited series follows two brothers who share a "complicated, loving, volatile relationship," according to Jude Law, who also executive-produced the show. Charismatic Jake Friedken (Jude) runs Black Rabbit, a new restaurant and VIP lounge "poised to become the hottest spot in New York." But his world threatens to spiral out of control when his chaotic brother, Vince (Jason), unexpectedly returns to the business, bringing sinister dangers with him. Think The Bear crossed with Uncut Gems.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "It's no surprise that viewers are loving Black Rabbit. With a cast led by the brilliant Jude Law and Jason Bateman, and a plot that promises to be a fast-paced 'thrill ride', viewers are in for a wild and entertaining watch." But while many Netflix viewers have been bingeing the series, one big question remains: will there be a season two? Here’s what we know so far…

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Jude law and Jason Bateman also executive produce Will there be a Black Rabbit season 2? At the time of writing, Black Rabbit has not been renewed for a second season. And since it was billed as a miniseries, a renewal seems unlikely. However, hit shows like The White Lotus, Big Little Lies, Bad Sisters, The Flight Attendant and Beef all began life as limited series before being extended due to popularity – so fans might still want to keep their fingers crossed.

WATCH: Black Rabbit Official Trailer

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The show is the current number 2 TV show in the UK Netflix chart What have the producers said about a season renewal? For now, Black Rabbit creators Kate Susman and Zach Baylin seemed to have written off any hopes for a second season. "On set, we all knew it was ending," Kate told Esquire. "Everyone felt like it was very precious and a closed box. "It was a story that had a beginning and an end and everyone was there to serve this tight but closed story."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The creators seemed to have ruled out a second season Zach added: "We were all like, Is there any way to continue this afterwards? But everyone stuck to their guns and just wanted to make sure that this story was told in the best way… "The only way TV made sense to me coming from film was to really know what the ending was… On one of the last days, we tore the restaurant down that we had built, and it was pretty heartbreaking. Because you're like, okay, this experience – this story – really, it's over."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX A second season could develop Vince's revelation What would happen in the second season of Black Rabbit? While the creators may have closed the book on Black Rabbit for now, there’s certainly material for a second season if it were ever greenlit. After the shocking finale and Vince’s catastrophic revelation, a continuation could explore the fallout in greater depth – including flashbacks and its huge impact on Jake.

