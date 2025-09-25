Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Exclusive: Amber Guinness on what it's really like to have her family history brought to life in new Netflix series

Ahead of House of Guinness dropping on Netflix, Amber Guiness, a proud member of the Guinness dynasty sat down for an exclusive chat with HELLO!

A split image of James Norton wearing a tophat and Amber Guinness

Miranda Thompson
Miranda ThompsonFeatures Editor
2 minutes ago
Having your family history depicted in a Netflix drama is something out of the ordinary, but for Amber Guinness, a proud member of the Guinness dynasty, it's her reality as House of Guinness, starring James Norton, lands on the streaming platform today. 

Ahead of the gripping new series, HELLO! sat down with the English cook and food writer, who doesn't seem at all nervous about the prospect, and in fact, said: "I think it will be fun," when asked about the new series, which also stars Olivia Rodrigo's actor beau, Louis Patridge.

A photo of a brunette lady in a green jumper holding a cake stand© Amber Guinness
Amber Guinness is an English cook and food writer, and proud member of the Guinness dynasty

"It was a cousin of mine’s idea," she said of the eight-part drama during the exclusive chat. "Ivana Lowell, who's probably my second or third cousin; she's the granddaughter of Ernest Guinness, who was one of the three brothers [depicted in the drama]. I think it’s a great thing that the family history is being portrayed by a family member, and it's such an interesting period that they’re doing – the late 19th century was when the family were trying to move from brewers to more political ground. I think it'll be fun."

To read the full interview, pick up next week's issue.

Winter in Tuscany by Amber Guinness is published by Thames & Hudson, priced £29.99.

