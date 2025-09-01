Netflix viewers share the same 'disappointing' complaint about return of romance drama

Viewers who saddled up and tuned into the second season of Netflix's My Life with the Walter Boys are all sharing the same complaint about the coming-of-age-drama's return. The two-season series is based on Ali Novak's romance novel, and follows 15-year-old Jackie as she moves from Manhattan to her godmother's home in the rural Silver Falls in Colorado. With her sights set on getting into Princeton, Jackie grapples with her feelings for two Walter brothers, Alex and Cole.

HELLO! Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty looking for something to fill the gap between weekly episodes, My Life with the Walter Boys could do just that. Teen romance? Check. Love triangle? Check. Picturesque setting? Check. What more could you want from a guilty pleasure watch?"

© DAVID BROWN/NETFLIX Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie and Noah LaLonde as Cole What are fans saying about My Life with the Walter Boys season two? Taking to social media, viewers complained about their disappointment at the second season, with many saying the plot felt dragged out. One person wrote on Instagram: "This season was such a let down. Should've focused on Jackie and Cole, instead it was just a repeat of last season. "Also there were so many boring/underwhelming storylines. I only watched it for Jackie and Cole and we barely got any scenes with them in. Ughhhhh so disappointing."

WATCH: My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 Trailer

© DAVID BROWN/NETFLIX Marc Blucas plays George, Sarah Rafferty plays Katherine and Johnny Link plays Will Another added: "Love this show… but I feel like this season was such a filler. I found myself skipping a lot. It felt like season one all over again. Now we have to wait for season three for another two years. I'll be watching – I just hope it gets better," while a third person penned: "We waited two years for this? 10 episodes in which we barely see Jackie and Cole together, everything condensed into the last five minutes, and now we have to wait another year!? Please no!"

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Some viewers praised the development of Noah LaLonde's character Cole However, not all viewers were disappointed with the second instalment, and some even praised the "incredible" development of Cole (played by Noah LaLonde). "Team Jackie and Cole forever!!!! I binged all 10 episodes already!!! So excited for season three," wrote one viewer, while another added: "For those who may find the themes of The Summer I Turned Pretty too mature or the subject matter of Ginny & Georgia too intense, My Life with the Walter Boys makes for a perfectly pleasant substitution."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Nikki Rodriguez stars opposite Sarah Rafferty, who plays Jackie's guardian, Katherine What is My life with the Walter Boys about? The story follows teenager Jackie who, after moving across the country to Silver Falls to live with her mother's best friend, Katherine (Sarah Rafferty), grapples with her feelings for two brothers, Cole and Alex. The season two synopsis continues: "After leaving Silver Falls following Alex's love confession and her kiss with Cole, Jackie Howard spent the summer in New York City. "When Katherine convinces her to return to Colorado, Jackie is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Connor Stanhope stars opposite Alisha Newton as Danny and Erin respectively "But fitting back in isn't that easy. Alex – who changed a lot over the summer – isn't too thrilled about Jackie's attempts to reconnect, as he's focused on training for a risky rodeo event (and enjoying all of the new attention he's getting). "Meanwhile, Cole takes on a new role at school, but when that doesn't quite fill the void left by not playing football, his old ways creep back in and cause drama. "As Jackie gains acceptance in Silver Falls while trying to hold onto her Howard identity, she's forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she's worked to rebuild."