Adolescence fans won't be able to resist this 'searing legal drama' with Endeavour star

Adolescence fans, listen up! Are you looking for a new psychological drama that tests moral boundaries within a family? A new film has just been released worldwide, and it might be the perfect antidote for anyone with an Adolescence-shaped hole in their life. Inter Alia, starring Rosamund Pike and Endeavour's Jamie Glover, is a National Theatre Live production written by playwright Suzie Miller and directed by Justin Martin. Now showing in select cinemas worldwide, the film follows Jessica Parks, a successful Crown Court Judge whose life is turned upside down when her son is accused of sexual assault.

As someone who was lucky enough to catch this play live, I can safely say it's a must-watch – especially for parents and young adults. Driven by a heart-wrenching performance by the brilliant Rosamund Pike, Inter Alia evokes Adolescence in its painful portrayal of a parent torn between loyalty to their child and the moral justice that holds our society together – and forces you to ask: What would you do if your loved one were accused of a crime?

© Manuel Harlan Inter Alia is now available to watch in theaters

What to expect from Inter Alia

Described as a "searing examination of modern masculinity and motherhood", the show follows Jessica Parks – a Crown Court Judge and devoted mother – as she navigates a moral crisis that threatens to destroy her family.

The official synopsis reads: "Jessica Parks is smart, compassionate, a true maverick at the top of her career as an eminent London Crown Court Judge. At work she's changing and challenging the system one case at a time. But behind the robe, Jessica is a karaoke fiend, a loving wife and a supportive parent.

"While managing the impossible juggling act faced by every working mother, an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance. Can she hold her family upright?"

Who stars in Inter Alia?

Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl, Pride & Prejudice) stars in the lead role of Jessica Parks. Joining her in the small ensemble is Jamie Glover (Endeavour, Waterloo Road) as Jessica's husband, Michael, and Jasper Talbot (Broadchurch) as Harry Wheatley, Jessica's son.

© Manuel Harlan Jamie Glover and Jasper Talbot round out the cast

What have critics said about the production?

In its four-star review, The Guardian praised the "searing legal drama", writing: "The production remains a searing commentary on the justice system and a purposefully uncomfortable insight into contemporary parenting."

The Financial Times added: "What is never in doubt is the immense importance of what Miller is tackling or the power of Pike's performance, which is simply superb," while Time Out penned: "Inter Alia benefits from a gale-force Pike and a sophisticated production from Martin – its final image will chill you to the bone."

© Manuel Harlan Rosamund plays devoted mum Jessica

How to watch Inter Alia

Inter Alia is available to watch via National Theatre Live from 25 September 2025, screening in cinemas worldwide – including ODEON, Showcase and Curzon – or through the official Inter Alia website.