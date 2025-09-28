WATCH: Viewers have 'never been more excited' for 'epic' thriller sequel after trailer drops

Looking for a new survival thriller to get excited about? The trailer for Greenland 2: Migration, starring Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis, has just dropped – and it's already creating major buzz among fans. Picking up from the first film, Greenland 2: Migration explores the aftermath of a comet that almost wiped out humanity, following John and the Garrity family as they navigate the harsh new realities of their devastated world.

Ever since Olympus Has Fallen, I've been a sucker for anything with Gerard Butler in it, so when I found out he's returning for another epic action survival thriller, it shot straight to the top of my watch list.

What is Greenland 2: Migration about?

The sequel picks up right where the original left off – in the aftermath of a comet strike that destroyed most of the Earth.

The official synopsis reads: "Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis) as they're forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home."

Fans react to the trailer

Fans were quick to share their excitement after watching the trailer, which shows Gerard Butler telling his on-screen son: "It doesn't matter what happens. Because we're always gonna be together," before cutting to apocalyptic scenes from cities around the world.

"This is my favorite movie of all time, and I've been eagerly awaiting part 2. Can't wait for Jan 9th 2026!!" said one viewer, while another added: "I've never been more excited for a movie… I watched this trailer TWICE back to back – let's go!"