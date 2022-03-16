The Endgame's Morena Baccarin shares rare glimpse into life as a mom The actress currently stars in the NBC heist drama

Morena Baccarin opened up about life as a working Hollywood mother in a new interview she gave at the National Board of Review Awards Gala.

Speaking to the event organizers, she talked about working on her new show, The Endgame, and how it was taking up a lot of her time.

"I'm working on a new show, and I have a one-year-old at home," she said with a chuckle, joking that it ended up doing quite a number on her sleep schedule.

Morena attended the event with husband Ben McKenzie, with whom she shares one-year-old Arthur and four-year-old daughter Frances. She also shares Julius, eight, with her first husband, Austin Chick.

She further opened up to Page Six at the event about the hardship of being a mom-of-three and attending such events as well, saying: "I'm a disaster all the time."

"I'm happy to have clothes on right now, but people help me. They were zipping me up and putting stuff on my face."

Morena is currently starring on The Endgame

She recently spoke to IndieWire about returning to work on her new show after having just given birth, saying: "I wasn’t ready to go back to work. I just had a baby so that was really what I based the pros and cons on and, ultimately, the script spoke for itself."

The Deadpool star was at the event to present the NBR Freedom Award to Flee, a Danish animated docudrama, and talked further about how much it resonated with her being an immigrant herself.

Morena currently stars on the NBC heist drama as criminal mastermind Elena Federova, with the first season officially hitting the air at the end of February.

The two actors are parents to son Arthur and daughter Frances

The Endgame sees the actress star alongside Ryan Michelle Bathe, who plays Val Turner, a once formidable FBI agent who's been trying to get back into the good books of the bureau following her husband's jail sentence.

The show has started receiving early positive notices from fans and critics alike, with Morena's performance in particular receiving several rave reviews.

