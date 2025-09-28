Viewers left in 'streaming tears' over Apple TV+'s 'beautiful' romance drama

Viewers who tuned into Apple TV+'s latest romance drama, All of You, have been left in "streaming tears" and have described the film as "beautiful" on social media. From one of the creators behind Black Mirror, All of You stars Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots and follows a heartfelt will-they-won't-they story of two best friends, Simon and Laura. After harbouring feelings for each other for years, the pair are finally forced to confront their emotions when they discover they're not each other's soulmates.

I'm not surprised viewers are loving this romantic drama. There's something so compelling about a pair of star-crossed lovers who seem destined not to be together – and Brett and Imogen's on-screen chemistry is worth the watch alone. As Apple TV+ put it: "If you're in the mood for a sweeping romance starring Brett Goldstein, this movie is for you." Keep reading to find out what viewers have said about the film.

© Apple TV+ What have viewers said about All of You? After its release on Friday 26 September, many viewers took to social media to share their thoughts, with one calling it a "beautiful movie" while another added: "I'm already waiting for the second part." "Really layered film," wrote one person. "Glad I watched it alone. It's a film that confronts your value system and your choices and really attacks all your biases. So much self reflection for the viewer, delivered in a great film. Excellent finish. Love love loved it!"





WATCH: All of You Official Trailer

© Apple TV+ A second penned: "Frustrating, funny, heartbreaking, sexy. A good use of a Friday night when I was already moody," while another added: "Streaming tears. It pushed the limits on my comfort, I wanted everyone to be happy and it's not possible. In the end letting go is true love. Well done."



© Apple TV+ What is All of You about? The story follows two college friends, Simon and Laura, who drift apart when Laura takes a test that identifies her soulmate – despite years of unspoken feelings between them. The official synopsis continues: "Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they've missed out on a life together.

© Apple TV+ "Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate? "All of You explores whether one person can ever be your everything in this humorous and heart-wrenching romantic drama co-written by Goldstein and Emmy Award winner William Bridges (Black Mirror), who also directs."

© Apple TV+ Who stars in All of You? Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Shrinking) and Imogen Poots (28 Weeks Later, That Awkward Moment) lead the film as Simon and Laura. Joining them are Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat, The Marvels), Steven Cree (The Diplomat, A Discovery of Witches) and Jenna Coleman (The Serpent, The Sandman).

All of You is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.