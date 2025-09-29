General Hospital canceled with fans left hanging for this reason

This week General Hospital fans will have to wait that little bit longer to get their fix of drama in Port Charles as Tuesday and Wednesday's episodes have been canceled in favour of the MLB playoff this week. Unfortunately for fans of the show, the 2025 Wild Card Series clashes with the soap opera's programming and even Thursday's show could be delayed depending on the results of the two MLB games.

The Cubs and the Padres are set to face off at the Wrigley Field and if both teams win one game each, the decider could be scheduled to play on Thursday, booting off General Hospital's rescheduled episode.

Despite its popularity, episodes are often bumped for breaking news, sports programming or special coverage. Thursday's episode in question sees Sonny making a new connection and Carly is interrogated, while Ava has great timing. Elizabeth confronts Britt and Tracy makes a vow.

© Disney Van Hansis as Dr. Lucas Jones and Cameron Mathison as Congressman Drew Cain on General Hospital

Last week fans were taken on an emotional rollercoaster as they bid farewell to Dr. Monica Quartermaine, some months after the actress behind the character, Leslie Charleson, also passed away aged 79 and had her own memorial services. The late actress joined General Hospital in 1977 when she took over the role of Monica from Patsy Rahn, and was the longest-tenured cast member on the show before her departure in 2023.

© ABC via Getty Images Leslie Charleson as Dr. Monica Quartermaine

Steve Burton, whose character Jacob Morgan was raised by Monica, speaking with Soaps, opened up about what filming those emotional funeral scenes were like, just weeks after Leslie's real-life farewell. "Obviously, it wasn't easy for anybody," he first said," noting: "The psychological part of already going to Leslie's celebration of life and kind of moving past that, then re-opening the whole thing again was super painful."

Recalling the real memorial for Leslie, which was back in February, Steve shared: "I'm grateful for the time we had together, and I'll say this: Going to her celebration of life? She touched so many people," adding: "What I don't think the public knew, and I certainly didn’t know the extent of it, was how many people she touched."

© Getty Leslie Charleson and Steve Burton on General Hospital in 2021

"How many people showed up and got up and said, 'She changed my life. It's a huge testament to the character of that woman, and it was such a blessing to be able to play her son," he added, and as for the on-screen celebration of life, Steve maintained: "They're giving her the proper tribute. What we want, what the fans want and what she deserves."