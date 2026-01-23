General Hospital viewers welcome back familiar face 4 years after death

General Hospital welcomed back a familiar face on Friday January 23, as viewers saw Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) wake up in her cell to the unwelcome sight of her dead nephew, Peter August.

Wes Ramsay returned as the villain Peter – the son of Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) – who originally starred on the show for five years but was killed off in 2022 by Felicia (Kristina Wagner), who attacked him with a tire iron in self-defence as he threatened to hurt her daughter, Maxie (Kirsten Storms). Anna refused to call an ambulance and instead watched as Peter died.

Wes Ramsay and Finola Highes in a scene in General Hospital

"It was so good seeing Wes Ramsey back on GH today as Peter, he is such a great actor," commented one viewer on X, as another replied to a tweet with the comment: "I'm glad I read your post after GH began. I think it’s an awesome surprise!"

During the scene, Anna and Peter discussed his late father, as the ghost of Peter convinced Anna that not only was he real, but that Faison would also soon be joining them.

In recent episodes, Anna has also hallucinated an encounter with Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), the mother of Faison’s two other children, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).

'Certainly I was ready to step back into that world and do what I could to help out my old friends'

"He didn’t have a choice to be born [Cesar] Faison’s son, or to be gifted with Faison’s genetics, but he certainly was taught by Faison. So, it made a lot of sense that Peter would be a symbolic manifestation of Anna Devane’s guilty conscience, based on some of the things she’s gone through in her life," Wes told TV Insider.

The actor admitted that he was not "anticipating" a call from the ABC series, "but certainly I was ready to step back into that world and do what I could to help out my old friends".

"When I was notified about doing it, I didn’t have any of the material yet," the 48-year-old shared.

"But Peter August is the longest I’ve ever played a character, so for me it felt like putting on one of my old favorite suits or jackets that just was perfectly broken in and comfortable and felt very good to wear again. I knew it would be exciting and fun, and then the moment I got the material, it all just instantly came right back to life for me. Like riding a bike, it’s something you never forget when you’ve done it for so long."

Wes began acting in 2000, starring in the role of Sam Spencer on the CBS daytime soap opera Guiding Light for eight years. He starred as the grownup version of Wyatt Halliwell in Charmed during flashforward episodes, and a recurring role in CSI: Miami.