Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton give friendship update after cooling off romance

Helen Skelton has given a candid update on her friendship with BBC Morning Live co-star Gethin Jones after persistent rumours of a reported romance between the pair. Taking to her Instagram stories, Helen, 42, appeared in a sleek burgundy outfit while wearing chunky gold jewellery. Standing in the Morning Live studio, she swings the camera around to reveal Gethin standing next to her in a salmon-hued overshirt while the pair laugh and joke.

The update from the co-hosts, who are also longtime friends, comes amid Helen enjoying her best single life with her three children: Ernie, nine, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three, whom she shares with her ex, Richie Myler. In a recent interview with The Independent, Helen said: Why do we put pressure on ourselves to present this picture-perfect image to the outside world when the reality of family busy life is that it's chaotic, it's busy, a bit rough around the edges, and that's what life is," she says.

Helen and Gethin's rumoured romance

Helen has long been linked to her co-host by hopeful fans, despite this, the pair have always insisted they are just great friends. The TV stars, known for their flirty exchanges on screen and sweet posts shared on Instagram, were spotted looking very comfortable in each other's company back in June.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Helen was seen on Gethin's motorbike while heading for breakfast in Manchester city centre, showing off their close connection. The two have been friends for years and, as of 2023, became co-hosts on Morning Live. Coming just a year after Helen's divorce from Richie Myler, the pair have since consistently sparked dating rumours.

However, despite hopeful fans longing to see a silver screen romance, recent pictures posted by the MailOnline show that the Welsh Morning Live host has been spotted on the celebrity dating app, Raya, while on a lads' trip to Australia. Gethin, 47, has been in Australia watching the British and Irish Lions with friends and even posted several snaps from the trip, including one on a beach in Sydney.

However, Helen has praised her co-star and has called herself "very lucky". Speaking to HELLO! in June, she said: "I've done this job for a long time and I feel very lucky that every now and again you land on a group of people and a crew that really clicks. Michelle [Ackerley] and Gethin [Jones] and I have all been friends for years and years. Gethin and I crossed over a lot at Blue Peter, so we've got a lot of the same reference points."