Helen Skelton shares sweet nicknames for Morning Live co-stars Gethin Jones and Rav Wilding in new post

Helen Skelton delighted fans with some behind-the-scenes snaps from her stint on Morning Live this week, showing the presenter beaming alongside her co-stars Gethin Jones and Rav Wilding.

In the caption, the 41-year-old jokingly compared her and her co-stars to iconic duos, including fairytale characters Beauty and the Beast and film characters, Thelma and Louise.

"Beauty and the Beast. Dumb and dumber. Thelma and Louise. Who knows," penned the TV star, adding: "Thanks for your company. @bbcmorninglive @gethincjones @ravwilding #morninglive #mornings #tv #manchester #work."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person comparing Helen and Gethin to another famous pairing, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

© BBC Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton hosted the show from Monday to Wednesday this week

Helen shares strong friendships with her co-stars, particularly fellow main hosts Gethin and Michelle Ackerley.

Sharing an insight into their close bond, Michelle, who was flatmates with Helen some years ago, previously told MailOnline: "It's a feeling of being safe, like you're in good hands. So even though it's live TV you can feel comfy in that space, knowing we've got each other's backs. I'm working with my mates, it's the dream scenario."

© BBC/James Stack Helen, Gethin and Michelle Ackerley are the shows's main hosts

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Helen Skelton's adorable children run around on a sunny spring day

Gethin went on to say: "Even the team on Morning Live are genuine friends now. We've learnt empathy together on air. I'm even inviting myself on Michelle's extended honeymoon in Fiji this year."

Helen and Michelle both became permanent presenters on the show back in January – and Gethin was delighted to have his longtime friends join him as hosts. "I absolutely love working with Helen and Michelle and I'm thrilled they're going to be a more regular part of the fantastic team at Morning Live," he said when the news was announced last year. "We have all been friends for years, so I know there are going to be plenty of laughs in store for our audiences to see, especially now we will be on your screen for longer, too!"

© BBC Morning Live airs Monday through Friday on BBC One

Helen and Michelle take turns to host the programme alongside Gethin, who hosts four to five shows a week. The trio are joined by an array of experts and guest presenters, including Sara Cox, Gaby Roslin, Sara Davies, and Rav Wilding.