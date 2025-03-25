Helen Skelton gushes over Gethin Jones as she shares 'love' for Morning Live co-star

Helen Skelton has shared a gushing social media post about her Morning Live co-star and friend, Gethin Jones, following the pair's roller disco endurance challenge for Comic Relief.

Starting last Thursday (20 March), the presenters spent 24 hours roller skating non-stop to raise vital funds for the charity's funded projects.

WATCH: Gethin Jones documents the final hour of the Wheely Big Challenge

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Helen reflected on the challenge and said she was "humbled" by the public's generosity, having raised over a million pounds.

"Still not over it," began the 41-year-old. "Sorry…. Humbled by your generosity and so impressed the @bbcmorninglive team pulled this off."

She continued: "Raised over a million for some charities that lift all of our communities. Celebrated some unbelievably selfless people and their work. Broadcast live for around 26 hours. Shone a light on volunteers who deserve the credit. True privilege to be part of.

© BBC/Comic Relief 2025/ Andrew Whitton Helen and Gethin raised over one million pounds for charity

"Watch for highlights…. Put together by just some of the team who volunteered their time."

Turning her attention to her co-star, Helen hailed Gethin as a "legend" and shared her "love and respect" for him.

"My dear @gethincjones …. You are some man," Helen penned. "I don't publicly say often enough how much love and respect I have for you my friend because I assume it is well known, but for the record you're a legend and I am beyond grateful to have you by my side on the rink, the sofa and beyond.

© BBC Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones co-host Morning Live

"I can gush he doesn't read beyond one paragraph on an insta post," she added.

Gethin also shared his admiration for Helen in an Instagram post. "And a little appreciation post for this super woman @helenskelton," he began.

"Unbelievable physical and mental resilience… Loves a laugh but a deep thinker (I had to remind her a few times we were live on tv). It says a lot that you can spend 24hrs non stop with someone and still call them an hour later for a debrief."

© BBC/James Stack Hosts Helen, Gethin and Michelle have been close friends for years

The 47-year-old continued: "Respect means we can be honest with each other always. There was NO time at all, at any time during this challenge, not one, where I wanted to throw her off the rink. Never once. Didn’t even come into mind."

Helen and Gethin's years-long friendship

The Morning Live hosts have made no secret of their close, years-long friendships.

Sharing an insight into their tight bond, Michelle Ackerley, who was once flatmates with Helen, previously told MailOnline: "It's a feeling of being safe, like you're in good hands. So even though it's live TV you can feel comfy in that space, knowing we've got each other's backs. I'm working with my mates, it's the dream scenario."

© Getty The trio have spoken about the close bond over the years

Gethin added: "Even the team on Morning Live are genuine friends now. We've learnt empathy together on air. I'm even inviting myself on Michelle's extended honeymoon in Fiji this year."