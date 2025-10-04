Strictly's Ross King's girlfriend Bridget Siegel, 43, looks so different in unearthed photos

Ross King will be aiming to improve on his score from last week's Strictly Come Dancing, when the presenter only earned a 10/40 for his Hollywood-inspired cha-cha-cha. However, the 63-year-old surprised many viewers when he revealed that his girlfriend, Bridget Siegel, 43, was cheering him on from the audience. "It's so lovely that my girlfriend flew all the way, 5000 miles. I said, 'Come tonight, Bridget, because there might not be too many of these," Ross joked.

Many were unaware that the couple were an item; however, from photos, it appears that the pair have been dating for at least a year. In unearthed photos from 2024, Ross and Bridget were seen in attendance at a Sips and Saddles event marking National Rosé Day. The annual event, held in California, combines both rosé wine and polo.

Ross and Bridget were in good spirits at the event as they were seen laughing with one another as they posed for pictures. Ross looked suave in a grey suit jacket and blue shirt, as the star also rocked a sleek pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Bridget looked very glam in a blue dress with a silver wristwatch and her brunette locks swept to one side. The look was very different from her Strictly appearance, where Bridget had dressed to the nines in a stylish black shoulderless dress and a dazzling necklace.

© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Ross and Bridget celebrated at Sips and Saddles in 2024

Private relationship

Although the couple often stay out of the spotlight, Ross has been open about his love for his partner. During an appearance on the How To Be 60 podcast, he was asked about his plans for staying in Los Angeles. In response, he said: "Oh yeah, I love LA. Who knows what happens in the future, but it would take a lot to take me away from LA. I love the place. I've got a great life there. I've got a beautiful, lovely girlfriend Bridget. We have a great time there. So it's very much home."

The relationship came three years after the star split with his ex-wife, Brianna Deutsch. The pair had been married for seven years before their divorce was finalised in 2022; they had initiated divorce proceedings back in 2019. Although Ross hasn't stated where he wants his relationship with Bridget to go, The Sun has reported that he hasn't ruled out marriage in the future.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Ross and Jowita will want to improve their scores from last week

"It's certainly not one of those things, having been married twice before," he's reported as saying. "Either I'm really bad at it or I could be really good at it in the future, I don't know. It depends which way you look at it: The glass is half full or the glass is half empty. But no, no, no, I'm a great believer in love. I feel very fortunate with Bridget that I've found someone who is just absolutely brilliant in every way, so I'm very very fortunate.

The Mail reports that the pair first met in 2023 and quickly became serious. Bridget is currently the chief operating officer (COO) at R3 Venture Studio, which sells itself as "co-creating the future of restaurants, rockstars and retail". Beforehand, she worked in hospitality with roles at Hart House, &Pizza and Munchery.