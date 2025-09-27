Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly 2025 LIVE updates: first dance night as Amber Davies fills in for Dani Dyer
Live:Updated4m ago

It's Week 1 of Strictly and while there's been plenty of drama away from the dancefloor, we can't wait to see our celebrities dance for the first time!

Shirley Ballas surrounded by Katya Jones, Gorka Marquez, Vito Coppola, Nikita Kuzmin and Nancy Xu© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Updated: 4 minutes ago
  • It's Strictly first live show of 2025
  • Stars to head to the dance floor for the first time, with Amber Davies replacing Dani Dyer
Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
4m ago

What time is Strictly on tonight?

You've still got plenty of time to get your snacks and drinks before settling in for the show. Strictly will be back on our screens tonight at 18:55pm. And with 15 celebs set to dance, we're in for a long night, as the show isn't due to finish until 21:25pm!

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
9m ago

This week's songs and dances

Want to know what the celebs will be dancing to on tonight's show? HELLO! has gathered all of the songs and routines for you right here!

Several celebrities dancing on Strictly Come Dancing© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy
See what Harry, Ellie, Karen and more will be strutting their stuff to
Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
19m ago

Changes afoot

It managed to be a week of drama, even before we got to the dance floor. On Tuesday, Dani Dyer sadly confirmed that she was pulling out after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals. Thankfully, West End star Amber Davies was drafted in as her replacement, and we'll be seeing her on the floor tonight with dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin.

Amber Davies' promotional picture for Strictly Come Dancing. © BBC
Amber has replaced Dani Dyer on the show
Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
29m ago

Welcome to the first live show

Hey there and welcome to HELLO!'s live blog of the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing. Last week, we saw the couples paired up and tonight, we'll seem them dance for the first time.

I cannot wait, who do you think is going to do the best, and who might be a dance dis-ah-ster, darling? Let me know your thoughts at matthew.moore@hellomagazine.com!

