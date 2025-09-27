Strictly 2025 LIVE updates: first dance night as Amber Davies fills in for Dani Dyer

- It's Strictly first live show of 2025
- Stars to head to the dance floor for the first time, with Amber Davies replacing Dani Dyer
What time is Strictly on tonight?
You've still got plenty of time to get your snacks and drinks before settling in for the show. Strictly will be back on our screens tonight at 18:55pm. And with 15 celebs set to dance, we're in for a long night, as the show isn't due to finish until 21:25pm!
This week's songs and dances
Want to know what the celebs will be dancing to on tonight's show? HELLO! has gathered all of the songs and routines for you right here!
Changes afoot
It managed to be a week of drama, even before we got to the dance floor. On Tuesday, Dani Dyer sadly confirmed that she was pulling out after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals. Thankfully, West End star Amber Davies was drafted in as her replacement, and we'll be seeing her on the floor tonight with dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin.
Welcome to the first live show
Hey there and welcome to HELLO!'s live blog of the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing. Last week, we saw the couples paired up and tonight, we'll seem them dance for the first time.
I cannot wait, who do you think is going to do the best, and who might be a dance dis-ah-ster, darling? Let me know your thoughts at matthew.moore@hellomagazine.com!