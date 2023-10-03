Strictly: Inside Lauren Oakley's private life with husband Maximiliano

Strictly star Lauren Oakley has been dazzling viewers on the dancefloor alongside her celebrity partner Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Whilst the 32-year-old dancer has been part of the Strictly family since 2022, this year marks the first time that she's been paired up with a celebrity.

As the dancing duo gear up for week 3, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Lauren's personal life away from the spotlight. Read more about her husband Maximiliano Omar Montes de Oca here…

When did the couple get married?

Lauren and Max said "I do" in September 2019. On her big day, Lauren looked every inch the beautiful bride in a backless lace gown crafted by Made with Love Bridal.

She teamed her gorgeous lace dress with a dainty flower crown and walked down the aisle clutching a bouquet of gorgeous sunflowers. Her beau, Max, meanwhile, looked dapper in a three-piece suit and white boutonniere.

© Instagram The couple tied the knot in 2019

Reflecting on her big day, Lauren captioned one of her wedding snaps: "We had an absolutely magical day full of sunshine, and we hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did.

"We felt so at home around all of our loved ones and the wedding was exactly how we wanted it to be, comfortable, relaxed and like a huge house party in the English countryside... Only in a big white dress!"

What else has Lauren said about her husband Max?

Lauren frequently shares romantic snapshots of the couple over on her Instagram page. And if their public displays of affection are anything to go by, the smitten duo appear to be more loved-up than ever.

© Instagram Lauren tends to keep her beau out of the spotlight

Back in August, the Birmingham-born dancer penned a touching tribute to her beau alongside a steamy photo which showed Max tenderly kissing his wife while wrapping his arms around her midriff.

© Instagram The couple are seriously smitten

Heaping praise on her loved one, she gushed: "I’m grateful for so many things in my life, I’m a very lucky girl… but all because you allow me to realise my goals and ambitions and support me every step of the way. And for that, I’m so incredibly grateful for you."

Do they have children?

It seems that Lauren and Max don't currently have any children and they haven't spoken publicly about their desire to start a family of their own.

Lauren's dancing career

The Strictly pro first started dancing aged two. She took part in competitions from an early age and was crowned Juvenile Champion at the prestigious Blackpool Dance Festival, winning across both ballroom and Latin disciplines.

© BBC Lauren joined the Strictly family in 2022

She went on to become Under 21 British National Champion before going on tour with fellow Strictly star Giovanni Pernice.

Speaking about Strictly, she said: "I've grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most.

"Now that it's happening, it doesn't quite seem real. I can't wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family."