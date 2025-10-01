House of Guinness star Anthony Boyle's life off-screen explored

Anthony grew up in West Belfast

Anthony, 31, grew up in West Belfast, where he attended an all-girls' school, St Louise's Comprehensive College, after being expelled from the boys' school.

"There were 2,000 girls and ten boys, it worked out alright," he told RTÉ's The Late Late Show. "It was such a mad experience. You know, you're 16 and there are 2,000 girls," he continued, adding that the move allowed him to explore his passion for the arts through its flourishing drama department. "I got to act every day," he continued. 'I got to actually do what I loved every day... They needed males for the parts, so I got to play a lot of different things for three years... it was good craic."

Expanding on his "behavioural problems" and expulsion from school during an interview with Backstage, Anthony said: "Maybe it was something to do with being frustrated by my dyslexia, which I didn't know I had until later. I've never really liked authority, so I didn't respond to that in a positive way."