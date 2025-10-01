Ryan Seacrest celebrates hitting new major milestone: 'I'll never forget this moment'

Ryan Seacrest was moved to tears as contestant Christina Derevjanik made history, becoming the first $1 million winner in the last 42 years on Wheel of Fortune. During Tuesday’s episode, Ryan awarded his first-ever million-dollar prize to a contestant – marking only the fifth time in the series' history that a contestant has won. Christian departed the studio with an eye-watering $1,035,155 along with other prizes including a "luxurious cabin retreat" in Montana and a getaway to Tokyo. After securing the million-dollar game piece earlier in the game, Derevjanik advanced to the final round by outplaying her fellow contestants – giving her a shot at the grand prize. Facing the category 'Living Things,' she secured the win with the correct answer: "Pack of Coyotes".

"I'm in tears," said Ryan to Christina and Vanna White as he held up her final piece. "One million, you're a millionaire" he added. "Congratulations. You're my first $1 million dollar winner. I have to wipe a tear off my eye." Following the broadcast, Ryan took to Instagram to celebrate the major win. "Ecstatic doesn’t even cover it, my first million-dollar win just set a new Wheel record! Biggest win ever. Biggest grin ever. I’ll never forget this moment," he penned alongside a photograph of himself with Christian.

© Wheel Of Fortune Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White on set of Wheel Of Fortune

In her introduction video, Christina shared that she is from Stamford, Conn. and loves "going out for hikes with my dog", "running". and "sitting out by the water with a nice glass of wine". On a typical weekday she can be found by "8 p.m., glass of wine, Hallmark channel". The last $1 million winner in the franchise was Melissa Joan Hart, who claimed the prize on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in 2021. Prior to that, Sarah Manchester won in 2014, Autumn Erhard in 2013, and Michelle Loewenstein made history as the first to do so in 2008.

Ryan is no stranger to an impressive fortune and, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the TV star is currently worth around $450 million dollars. This staggering sum derives from his years of successful work as a television and radio anchor, as well as his work as a producer and as an entrepreneur. Ryan's salary is estimated to be around $75 million every year.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanna is worth $85 million. Reports indicate that Vanna earned $3 million per year – significantly less than her former co-host Pat Sajak’s reported $15 million salary, and far below Ryan’s estimated $28 million annually. Since stepping into Pat's shoes in September 2024, Ryan is reportedly raking in a staggering $28 million – nearly triple Vanna’s salary.