Vanna White details insane behind-the-scenes detail of working on Wheel of Fortune

Vanna White has revealed that behind-the-scenes of Wheel of Fortune she only works 34 days a year but that each day features six outfit changes.

Vanna, who has been a co-host on the syndicated game show since 1982, spoke to Elvis Duran on his morning show and shared that they "film about 34 days a year".

The morning show is a national syndicated weekday radio program hosted by Elvis and co-host Danielle Monaro who were left shocked by the news, and Vanna quipped: "That’s it. But [we film] six shows a day. Come on… You could feel bad for me."

© ABC via Getty Images Vanna White on the set of Wheel of Fortune

"I do not feel sorry for you one bit," Elvis replied. "That sounds like a great job."

"That’s six different dresses a day?" asked Danielle which Vanna confirmed.

© ABC via Getty Images Vanna films six episodes in any one day

Recommended video You may also like Vanna White's handsome son steals the show in cooking video

"Yeah, I guess so. I’ve never looked at it like that," Vanna said when Elvis realized that meant she had 331 days of the year off.

Wheel of Fortune features various contestants as they solve word puzzles to win cash and prizes determined by spinning a giant carnival wheel. Vanna has been with Wheel of Fortune for 43 years and extended her contact in 2023 that keeps her there through to the end of the 2025-2026 season.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Pat Sajak and Vanna on set of Wheel of Fortune in mid--1980s

A report that same year alleged that Vanna had not received a pay rise in almost 18 years and that she was given a "substantial pay increase".

Vanna worked alongside her former co-host Pat Sajak for decades and when he retired in 2023 she admitted that she had also considered retiring.

But she told TV Insider that she was "not ready," and has kept working alongside new co-host Ryan Seacrest: "Ryan took over, and he’s doing a great job. He told me, 'No one could ever replace Pat Sajak. I’m just here to fill in.'"

© Phillip Faraone Vanna and Ryan Seacrest attend the Pier Wheel Launch at Santa Monica Pier

Pat and Vanna have stayed close, however, and Vanna told Elvis that she had seen Pat recently and that he was "happy and great".

Pat's final game and taping was filmed on April 5 2024 closing out a chapter that has spanned over 40 years.

© Christopher Willard Vanna worked alongside Pat for 40 years

Pat revealed he would be stepping down from the show in June 2023, sharing the news in a tweet which read: "Well, the time has come... I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."

"It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)," he added.

© GC Images Vanna with her son Nikko (L) seen outside Z100 on February 24, 2025 i

Vanna welcomed her son in 1994 and a daughter in 1997 to her now ex-husband George Santo Pietro. They divorced in 2002, and since 2012 she had been in a relationship with contractor John Donaldson.

The 69-year-old is a lifelong supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, and as of 2019 had reportedly donated over $1.8 million.