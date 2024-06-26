What Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White have said about working together on Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak exit

With Pat Sajak officially retired from his decades-long post as Wheel of Fortune host, it's time for his long-time on-screen partner Vanna White to start work with her new right hand man.

Last year, shortly after the veteran television personality announced his retirement — his final episode, the 8,010th, aired on June 6 — fellow veteran television host Ryan Seacrest was announced as his replacement.

And though the two new co-stars have been marred with rumors that they're reportedly not getting along, the American Idol host, 49, has maintained his eagerness to work with Vanna, just as she has previously emphasized she has no wishes of leaving the show despite Pat's departure.

Ryan and Vanna have already started working together in anticipation of the September premiere of the new Wheel of Fortune season. In a promotional video shared on Instagram featuring both of them and Pat, Vanna reassured her new co-host: "Ryan, I think the contestants are going to love you," and as he replied that both she and Pat "make it look so easy," Pat added: "Well you're never going find a better job, and you're never going to find a better co-host."

Vanna, 67, has worked on the show since 1982, and when Pat announced his retirement, reports swirled that she hadn't received an increase to her salary in 18 years, and that her remaining as co-host was contingent on that changing.

At the time, she admitted to TV Insider: "When I heard that Pat was retiring, I thought maybe I should retire, too. But I'm not ready!"

She eventually signed a two-year contract, after which Ryan said during an appearance on the Today Show: "This is such great news," adding: "Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I've been very excited to work with her but now that it's official I can say, 'Congratulations, Vanna.' I can't wait."

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight back in September, he similarly gushed: "I'm so excited! She's beloved by this nation, she is just such an important part of the show. She has been for so many years," maintaining: "I'm honored to be on stage with her soon."

Ryan revealed at the time that they had already shared "just the most pleasant texts," and continued: "She's super sweet and super nice and it's just going to be surreal for me to be on that set," noting: "And of course standing next to the legendary Vanna White."

Further opening up about his new gig, and his predecessor, Ryan went on: "There's no one better than Pat Sajak. He is so smooth and seamless. He's beloved by the country," admitting: "I feel a lot of pressure."

Still, he added: "I'm really excited," before joking: "I can't wait to just give away a bunch of money to people every night."

In addition to a stamp of approval from both Pat and Vanna, fans of the show appear ready to welcome him onto their television screens. Some have expressed their excitement in the comments section on the show's official Instagram page, with one writing: "Gonna miss you Pat, but happy for you Ryan as well," as others followed suit with: "It'll be a change but excited to see what Ryan does. He really was the logical choice. I think he will do great!" and: "He'll make a great host! Excited to see what he brings to the wheel this fall," as well as: "Welcome Ryan!!! Will be good to see you on The Wheel!"