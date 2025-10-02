The Repair Shop star announces 'exciting' news in personal life update

Congratulations are in order for The Repair Shop's Angelina Bakalarou, who announced her engagement during Wednesday's episode of the show. Known for her talents as a paper and painting conservator, the 36-year-old couldn't stop smiling as she shared the happy news with co-star and resident upholstery expert Sonnaz Nooranvary. Angelina has been a regular on the BBC series since 2023 and is often praised for her incredible restorations. The Repair Shop follows a team of skilled experts who lovingly restore treasured items to their former glory.

Angelina's happy news

Before tackling their next project presented by Devon-based guest Rachel, Sonnaz asked: "How's life been, Angie?" Angelina replied, "Great!" before holding up her hand to reveal her ring. "I'm engaged!" she beamed. "Congratulations!" Sonnaz said, taking Angelina's hand to admire the gold ring set with a red stone. "Look at that ring. I'm so pleased for you. That's exciting." Angelina added: "I'm so happy."

© BBC Angelina announced the happy news on Wednesday's epsiode

Viewers react to the engagement

Viewers were quick to take to social media to react to the engagement, offering their congratulations to Angelina and her fiance, Simone. "Huge congratulations and what a stunning ring too xx," said one person, while another wrote: "Massive congratulations, what a beautiful couple. Wishing you every happiness." A third person penned: "Amazing job you did, Angelina! Very talented. Congrats on your engagement too!" Angelina had actually given followers a first glimpse of her engagement back in June, sharing a photo on Instagram of herself holding up the ring.

© BBC Angelina showed her new ring to Sonnaz

Simone and Angelina's relationship

While it's not known exactly how long the couple have been together, Simone first appeared on Angelina's Instagram in 2015. In July, she marked his birthday with a series of snaps and a sweet caption: "Happiest of birthdays to my other half and now fiancé, Simone (@simo.cabras)!!! It's always better when we're together."

Angelina's role on The Repair Shop

Angelina studied Conservation of Antiquities and Works of Art at university before moving to London to complete a master's degree in Art on Paper Conservation. She was invited to join The Repair Shop after receiving an email from producers. "One thing led to another – interviews, videos, chats – and before I knew it, I was in the barn doing my first item. So yeah, it was quite surreal," she recalled.

What happened on this week's episode of The Repair Shop?

On Wednesday's episode, Angelina met Rachel from Devon, who brought in a water-damaged photograph of her great aunt Maud Shaw.

Maud was hired by President John F Kennedy and his wife to be their children’s ‘very own Mary Poppins’ and looked after Catherine and John Jr through good – and famously tragic – times. Gifted by Jackie Kennedy herself when Maud retired from the White House in 1965, the photograph was accidentally soaked by a watering can and left wrinkled and stained.

With her usual attention to detail and extreme care, Angelina washed, flattened and retouched the image, preserving the invaluable piece of family and American history.