The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades charged with 2 counts of rape

The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape.

The 55-year-old, who rose to fame as the host of the BBC heirloom-fixing show, is set to appear in court next Wednesday over the allegations, the police have stated.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape.

"He is due to appear at Telford magistrates' court on 13 August 2025."

Jay's trial after charges relating to his wife

It comes as Jay awaits trial after being charged with controlling and coercive behaviour towards his estranged wife, Lisa Zbozen, last year.

The TV presenter was arrested in May 2024, the same month Lisa announced their relationship was over on her Instagram page.

Jay was charged in September that year, and in October, he pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards Lisa at Worcester Crown Court. The charges claim that the TV presenter's behaviour had a "serious effect" on his partner, "namely that it caused her to fear on at least two occasions that violence would be used against her".

He is currently awaiting a pre-trial review on that charge.

Jay Blades' TV career

Jay, who was honoured with an MBE in 2021, is best known for hosting The Repair Shop, which launched in 2017 and sees members of the public bring their treasured items to be fixed by experts.

Jay also hosted Jay Blades' Home Fix, Money for Nothing and Jay and Dom's Home Fix, and in 2022, he presented a BBC documentary about learning to read at the age of 51.

After the announcement of the charges last year, Jay stepped back from presenting The Repair Shop after seven years. He also resigned from his role with the King's Foundation, formerly the Prince's Foundation, having supported the charity as an ambassador and visited Dumfries House for a BBC special, The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit.

The episode won Jay and other members of the programme a BAFTA TV Award.

Jay's future on The Repair Shop

In September last year, it was revealed that the BBC was urgently removing episodes of the show featuring Jay after he was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour.

It was also reported that Jay was not filming the programme and that the BBC had not intended to schedule programmes in which he featured.