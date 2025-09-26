What happened to the Guinness family – and where are they now?

If you're anything like us, then you no doubt will have been streaming Netflix's latest hit, House of Guinness. The series, set in 1860s Dublin, charts the story of the Guinness family, known for their iconic beer brand, following the death of family patriarch Benjamin Guinness. At the height of their power, the Guinness family were among the richest people in Ireland and influential figures, not just in brewing, but also in politics. And while that power might have since faded, the family are still around in high society.

The family are still incredibly wealthy, with estimates placing their collective net worth between £916 million and £983 million. However, while the original Guinness members might have been some of the most notable people of the day, these days, many of the family are far from household names. However, their names still include iconic models such as Daphne Guinness, television producer Sabrina Guinness and author Jack Guinness. Here's where some of the family are today…

1/ 9 © PA Images via Getty Images The Earl of Iveagh is the head of the Guinness family Edward Guinness, 4th Earl of Iveagh The current head of the Guinness family is Edward, who was born on 25 August 1969. The businessman became the head of the family at the age of 23 in 1992 when his father, Benjamin, died at the age of 55. At the time, the Guinness family were among the hereditary peers that sat in the House of Lords, and while Edward frequently attended to his parliamentary duties, he was among the hereditary peers removed following the House of Lords Act 1999. Before their divorce, Edward was married to interior designer Clare Hazell. The pair welcomed two sons together, including Arthur, Viscount Elveden. In 1999, Edward oversaw the sale of the family's ancestral home of Farmleigh. The property was sold to the Irish government for £18.9 million and is now used to host visiting dignitaries.

2/ 9 © Getty Images Antonia is also a royal Princess Antonia The Guinness family has some royals in its heritage. Born to Prince Friedrich of Prussia and Lady Brigid Guinness, Princess Antonia is the President of The Guinness Partnership. The charitable organisation is an affordable housing community benefit society that operates across the United Kingdom. It's not just the Guinness family that Antonia has ties to, as she's also the great-great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria. Her wedding to Charles Wellesley, Marquess of Douro in 1977 was attended by the late Queen Mother, the then Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Kent. Her husband carried Queen Mary's Crown during the royal procession of Charles's coronation in 2023. The couple have had five children including author Lady Mary Wellesley and photographer Lady Charlotte Wellesley.

3/ 9 © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Daphne is a famous model and designer Daphne Guinness Born on 9 November 1967, Daphne is now a successful fashion designer, film producer and musician. Her father is Jonathan Guinness, who remained in the family business until his retirement. The creative industries were always of interest to Daphne who counted Salvador Dali as a family friend when she was growing up. She's now known for her avant-garde creations and has previously been described as a "performance artist" for the way that she wears her fashion. On the film side, Daphne served as a producer for the 2004 short film Cashback, which was nominated for an Academy Award, and she has released four albums. Between 1987 and 1999, Daphne was married to Greek shipping magnate Spyros Niarchos and welcomed three children with him. When they divorced, the model was awarded a $39 million settlement. She has since become involved with French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy, describing him as the "love of my life" in 2011.

4/ 9 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mis Jasmine's wedding was covered by HELLO! Jasmine Guinness Jasmine, born on 28 September 1976, is a noted fashion designer and model. She has starred in campaigns for Armani and Shu Uemura, and in 2009, she was the face of the music festival Arthur's Day, which paid homage to her family's legacy. On 1 July 2006, Jasmine married Gawain Raney in a wedding that was exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. The ceremony was attended by 500 guests, and her wedding dress was designed by Jasper Conran. The couple have welcomed 3 children.

5/ 9 © Getty Images Sabrina is married to Tom Stoppard Sabrina Guinness Sabrina is seen to be on the 'banking side' of the Guinness family instead of the brewing side, descending from Samuel Guinness, the brother to Arthur Guinness. However, Sabrina is not involved in either banking nor brewing, instead becoming a successful television producer, working on shows like Pass the Mic and Comes a Bright Day. Sabrina was known for her high-profile relationships and previously dated the then Prince Charles, with the former couple attending a polo game together in 1979. In 2014, Sabrina married playwright Tom Stoppard.

6/ 9 © Getty Images Julia is one of Prince George's godparents Julia Samuel Like Sabrina, Julia is also the daughter of James Guinness and a descendant of Samuel Guinness. Julia has opted for a civilian career, becoming a psychotherapist and paediatric councillor. She is close to the royal family and was named as one of Prince George's godparents in 2013.



7/ 9 © Getty Images Hugo is a talented artist and producer Hugo Guinness As the brother to Sabrina and Julia, Hugo is also descended from Samuel Guinness. The star is well-known in the arts world and has had plenty of his works published in The New York Times, with his graphic black-and-white block prints being his most notable style. Hugo has also collaborated with film producer Wes Anderson, including with The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel. In 2009, he voiced Nathan Bunce in Fantastic Mr Fox.



8/ 9 © Getty Images Jack is a prominent LGBTQ+ activist and writer Jack Guinness Another relative to the family is author, model and activist Jack Guinness. The star has been involved in campaigns for major brands like Dunhill and Dolce & Gabbana and contributed to publications like The Sunday Times, GQ and Tatler. Jack is also known as the founder of The Queer Bible, an online collection of queer essays, which was partially serialised into a book of the same name. Speaking to HELLO! about the project, he explained: "LGBTQ+ histories have been hidden or erased from history books, so there's something quite powerful about it being a physical book that feels like a love letter to the LGBTQ+ community."