Netflix adds Western series that Yellowstone fans are branding their next 'binge-watch'

Missing Yellowstone? Netflix just served up a worthwhile alternative. Available to watch in the UK, the streamer has added Dark Winds, a 70s-set western series, to its slate, and fans are hooked. First released in 2022, the critically acclaimed drama is based on the Leaphorn & Chee novel series by Tony Hillerman. Executive produced by Graham Roland, Zahn McClarnon, George R. R. Martin and the late Robert Redford, Dark Winds has spawned three seasons, with a fourth currently in development for 2026.

What is Dark Winds about?

Set in the Four Corners region of the Southwestern United States, near Monument Valley, Dark Winds takes place in 1971. Introducing fans to Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), a veteran Tribal Police and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), an undercover FBI agent assigned as his deputy, the series follows the unlikely duo as they investigate a string of seemingly unrelated crimes across the Navajo reservation.

Who stars in the series?

Leading the cast as Lieutenant Leaphorn is Native American actor Zahn McClarnon. Revered for his decade-spanning career in television, Zahn has appeared in Fargo, Longmire, Westworld, and Reservation Dogs.

Speaking about this role in the series, Zahn told Screen Rant: "I think [author] Tony Hillerman did all the heavy lifting, first off, with the character of Joe Leahporn. He's a tribal cop, and he's kind of an outpost in the Monument Valley area.

© Getty Images for AMC Networks Zahn McClarnon leads the series as Lieutenant Leaphorn

"He's tasked with quite a bit; solving a double murder and also a bank robbery at the same time. And he has these wounds that are opening up from his past with the loss of his kid.

It's a journey for Joe, trying to heal and figure out his relationship with this new guy Jim Chee, and to deal with the boundaries of that relationship."

© Getty Images for AMC Networks Kiowa Gordon stars as Leaphorn's new deputy, Jim Chee

Meanwhile, Kiowa Gordon, who famously starred as Embry Call in The Twilight Saga, portrays Jim Chee, Leaphorn's new deputy. Rounding out the cast, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, Rainn Wilson and Elva Guerra also appear.

What are fans saying about Dark Winds?

Since its release in 2022, Dark Winds has been lauded for its compelling performances and storylines. In an unprecedented feat, all three seasons of the show have received Certified Fresh scores of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and while season one was only added to Netflix on 1 October, it's already climbing the TV charts.

Currently the number three most-watched series in the UK, Dark Winds has also won rave reviews on IMDb. Rating season one as a 9/10, one user wrote: "Well written, well acted, well paced. Two episodes in and I'm hooked."

Meanwhile, a second mused: "Dark Winds is an exceptional TV series that masterfully blends elements of noir, thriller, and even sci-fi, creating a gripping and immersive experience."

"An interesting and entertaining series that was definitely worth the watch. Love the rich cinematography and western vibes. Characters are well cast and very well acted," agreed a third.

With season one already available to stream on Netflix, HELLO!'s Acting TV and Film Editor Nicky Morris knows what she's watching this weekend! "Western drama meets psychological thriller? I'm sold.

"Dark Winds sounds like a binge-watch waiting to happen for Yellowstone fans looking for a suspenseful drama to fill the gap before the new spin-off arrives."

Season one of Dark Winds is now available to stream on Netflix in the UK.