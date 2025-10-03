ITV's 'compelling' 6-part high-stakes crime drama is coming to Netflix

The late Helen McCrory lends her talents to Fearless, a six-part crime drama set to debut on Netflix. The series, which was first released on ITV in 2017, will be available on the streamer from Monday, 13 October, so mark your calendars! Winning widespread critical acclaim, Fearless follows Emma Banville (McCrory), a highly skilled human rights lawyer. Determined to prove that Kevin Russell (Sam Swainsbury), a man convicted of killing schoolgirl Linda Simms (Eve Austin), is actually innocent, Emma embarks on an investigation with deadly consequences.

What is Fearless about?

A renowned human rights lawyer, Emma Banville, isn't afraid to ruffle a few feathers. Convinced that Kevin Russell was wrongly convicted of murder, Emma reviews the 14-year-old case, leading to a retrial. As she continues to dig into the past, however, the protagonist finds herself uncovering a disturbing conspiracy, all while attracting the attention of American intelligence and counter-terrorism agencies.

© Shutterstock Helen McCrory as Emma Banville in Fearless.

Who stars in Fearless?

Created by Patrick Harbinson, famed for his work on Homeland and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Fearless boasts a distinguished cast. Making for a mini Harry Potter reunion, Helen stars alongside the inimitable Michael Gambon, who delivers a gripping performance as Sir Alastair McKinnon, the former Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet under Prime Minister Tony Blair. Rounding out the cast, Jonathan Forbes, Wunmi Mosaku, Robin Weigert, John Bishop and Jamie Bamber also appear in supporting roles.

© Shutterstock Jonathan Forbes stars as former police officer Dominic, who now works as Emma's legal assistant

Ahead of its debut on Netflix, HELLO!'s Acting TV and Film Editor Nicky Morris said: "It's no surprise that Fearless has a score of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. Helen McCrory never fails to bring emotional depth to her performances, and with her at the helm, the show will no doubt be a compelling watch."

What have fans said about the series?

Following the release of Fearless, fans have shared their honest reviews on IMDb. Scoring the crime drama as an 8/10, one user hailed Helen as a "tour de force", writing: "Make no mistake, this is Helen McCrory's show and boy is she good as the maverick lawyer."

© Shutterstock The series was first released on ITV in 2017

Meanwhile, a second raved: "The script is tight, the performances compelling, and the narrative multilayered. With intertwining lives, shifting power dynamics, and the moral grey areas between justice and corruption, it keeps viewers engaged."

"It shows so many human emotions, and Helen McCrory really brings her character to life in search for the truth, even when it appears to be a lost cause. It definitely deserved a second series; however, sadly, this wasn't the case," remarked a third.

Why Helen McCrory was drawn to Emma Banville

Revealing what drew her to the project, Helen told Radio Times that it was her husband, actor Damian Lewis, who encouraged her to say yes. "He was the one that persuaded me to do Fearless," she revealed in 2017. "He told me, 'You have to do Fearless. You have to.'

"I pointed out that he was going to be in America filming Billions, and in ten years, I've always had the children when he goes away filming. But he replied, 'Well, I'll do it. Of course I can.'"

© Photo: Getty Images The late actress pictured with her husband Damian Lewis

Noting that she was impressed by the scripts, Helen added that she was fascinated by Emma as a character. "I really like Emma. I like the fact that she cares about other things more than herself," the TV star said.

"And in such a narcissistic culture, it's really nice to read a character who actually does put other things in front of them. Emma has no children and you get the sense she's devoted herself so much to her work that she hasn't found the right time for motherhood."

Fearless will land on Netflix on Monday 13 October.