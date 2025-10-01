Netflix's 'absorbing' new 6-part psychological thriller is storming the TV chart

Netflix's gripping new psychological thriller, Ángela, is storming the streaming platform's top ten TV chart. The six-part Spanish-language series, which has been hailed by viewers as "absorbing" and "suspenseful", is based on the 2021 British drama Angela Black, starring Joanne Froggatt, and follows the titular character as she endures life with her abusive husband. But Ángela's world is turned upside down after a reunion with school friend Edu ignites lost desire and a deadly chance of escape.

Netflix has a great line-up of international shows on offer. From the smash hit South Korean dystopian survival thriller Squid Game to the Italian historical drama, The Leopard, and the robbery thriller Money Heist, there is a long list of hugely popular shows available to binge-watch now – and with loads of genres to choose from, there's something for everyone. Ángela is the latest addition to the line-up of gripping international shows, and I can't wait to binge-watch! But before you get the popcorn out, find out more about the series below.

© Netflix Verónica Sánchez stars in the thriller series

What is Ángela about?

The series follows mother-of-two Ángela (Verónica Sánchez), whose life with her husband Gonzalo (Daniel Grao) is seemingly picture perfect, but behind closed doors, she's in an abusive marriage. Everything changes after the arrival of an old school friend, Edu (Jaime Zatarin), who offers a chance of escape.

The Netflix logline reads: "A beautiful home, two cute kids, a charming husband – or so it seems. Behind closed doors, Ángela's life is hell until a mysterious man offers a way out."

WATCH: Have you seen the original British drama, Angela Black?

© Netflix The show is climbing the Netflix Top 10 TV chart

What have viewers said about the show?

The series boasts a respectable rating of 6.5 out of 10 on IMDb from 1200 reviews, with viewers hailing the series as "emotionally gripping" and "tense". One person penned: "Ángela is a suspenseful and emotionally gripping Spanish miniseries that captures your attention from the very first episode. Built around mystery, tension, and personal drama, the story unfolds in a way that's both surprising and immersive. Every twist feels earned, keeping the audience guessing without ever losing focus on character development."

A second viewer wrote: "Really enjoyed this series. The performances were outstanding, and the actors brought great depth to their characters," adding that the finale could have "delivered more impact". Meanwhile, a third viewer described the show as "fast-paced and tense", adding, "The story kept me involved, guessing all the time what would happen next. If you like Hitchcock movies, this one is for you. It will take you on a hell ride."

Ángela is available to stream on Netflix.