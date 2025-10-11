Exclusive: Midsomer Murders star Daniel Casey reveals how John Nettles supported him through personal heartbreak as he steps into iconic role

It may be over two decades since he last appeared on our screens as Sergeant Gavin Troy in the beloved cosy crime series Midsomer Murders. But Daniel Casey, who starred in the role from 1997 to 2003, is back in Midsomer - and this time he is stepping into John Nettles' shoes, playing Detective Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby.

The 53-year-old actor is set to star in the stage adaptation of Midsomer Murders: The Killing at Badger's Drift, based on the episode of the same name. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Daniel told us just how excited he is to be back in Midsomer, and opened up about his exceptionally close bond with Bergac actor John, including how John supported him when Daniel lost his parents.

Talking about stepping into John's shoes, Daniel told HELLO!: "The challenge of stepping into lovely John's shoes, is another challenge as well because you, you want to make it yours, but you also don't want to kind of fit try and fix something that is absolutely not broken it's quite a daunting challenge, but it's lovely and it is a challenge and that's what makes it really, exciting.

© TV Times via Getty Images Daniel starred alongside John for seven years in the beloved cosy crime programme

As for his upcoming role, Daniel explained: "[John's] always said to me: 'You've got to do what you think is right and do the thing. Just make sure that you make it your own,' Daniel added that John has always been exceptionally supportive of him as well as the sweet gesture he did when Daniel's parents died. "He's always been so supportive of me. He's always sent me lovely messages. He sent me a gorgeous message when I lost mum and dad."

"Learning at the feet of the master"

After working alongside him for seven years, it's safe to say Daniel, who started on the programme aged just 25, always admired John's talent and was grateful for any advice he was given.

Explaining what John's advice to him was ahead of taking on the role, he revealed: "John said just to be myself. He was a bit like my dad. Someone said to my dad, and I wasn't part of this conversation, but I heard it. They said: "Do you worry about him being an actor?" and John said: 'No I've seen him,' and I thought that was lovely. He then, tongue in cheek, said he's 'learned the feet of the master.' Well, I do actually think that's true, to be honest. I spent, seven years next to him watching him and it feels like a privilege to play the same role as him. I will do my best to do him justice as well as to do the play justice."

Midsomer Murders star talks new stage production

Midsomer at his core

During the conversation, Daniel agreed that his role in the new play feels like a full circle moment. One particular anecdote proved that Midsomer will always be at the heart of his family. Explaining the story of how he was cast in the role, he said: "When I got the audition my girlfriend was staying with me, and I went off to the to the tube station and I came running back and I said, 'Oh my god, there's a tube strike, cause this is before social media, and I just saw a sign. So she said, 'jump in the car, I''ll direct you'. So she got the A to Z out and she directed me across London, and she was still in her pyjamas.

"I parked in the tiniest car parking space you can imagine, outside the Crysler buildings in Holland Park, and went and got her a coffee and a bacon sandwich, went in, and I told this story to Betty Whitlingale, and Betty said, 'Oh, she's fresh out of bed, is she?' And I said, 'It's OK, I've got her a coffee, let's have a bacon sandwich and so then did the audition. And that girl and the girl in the car is my wife Ellie, who we've been together for nearly 30 years now."