John Nettles reveals real reason he had to give up 'posh house' in the city

Midsomer Murders actor John Nettles, 81, lives in Devon with his wife Catheryn Sealey.

The married couple do not live alone though as they have a whole host of animals that call their property home. It was, in fact, John's pet donkey that drove them out of London in the first place!

WATCH: John Nettles talks the new Bergerac series

"Hector's a delightful little fellow, a rescue donkey from Galway. We'd put him in the garden of our rather posh house near Stratford, but he made a lot of noise and our neighbours, quite rightly, weren't happy," the actor revealed to Great British Life.

As well as the noisy donkey, it was also John's retirement that drove a wish for a quieter life in the countryside. He and Catheryn have a gorgeous 15th-century home in Devon, and they have resided there since 2010.

© Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock John Nettles is well known for starring in Midsomer Murders

It's a traditional longhouse and it also has a modern extension, creating quite the impressive abode.

They have three dogs, three horses and two donkeys and caring for them keeps the couple busy.

© Shutterstock The actor in Bergerac in the eighties

In an interview with The Telegraph in May 2024, John explained that horses have become a real passion of his. "I sometimes think God made horses on the Monday when everything was fresh. They are the most beautiful creatures," he said.

His house is nestled in the English countryside, but the area is under construction and that has been a cause of concern for John.

© Shutterstock The actor and his wife have three rescue dogs, three rescue horses and two donkeys

Council war

He tried to stop a new giant solar farm being built near his village of Pyworthy. "There are already three solar farms here of between 30-40 acres each, and far as I’m concerned this is us doing our bit. This one is going to be 150-plus acres. But we lost, because the land on which it will be built is of poor agricultural quality. I'm not against solar panels as such, but you can have too much of a good thing."

Saying no to acting

© Joss Barratt Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac in the new series

The star is enjoying his retirement and has even turned down the chance to appear in the upcoming Bergerac reboot.

The star, who played Jersey-based Detective Sergeant Jim Bergerac from 1981 to 1991, said he was "too old" to appear in the six-episode show.

"I'm not going to do it because I can't do it - I'm too old and I'd just get in the way," the actor told the BBC in 2024.

Comparing the new reboot to the original series, John said the series is "darker" and "more serious". While die-hard fans will miss John on screen, no doubt they will be tuning in to find out if it lives up to the original.