Murder Before Evensong star Matthew Lewis' private life with wife

Matthew Lewis is starring in 5's latest drama, Murder Before Evensong, which is based on the Sunday Times best-selling novel by Reverend Richard Coles and follows Canon Daniel Clement, the Rector of the rural village of Champton, who finds himself unexpectedly entangled in a murder case. The actor found international fame playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series, a role he landed at just 11 years old. But while Matthew is a familiar face on our TV and film screens, how much do you know about his life off-camera? Find out all we know about his home life with his wife here…
Who is Matthew Lewis?
Matthew, who hails from Leeds, is an English actor best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series. The actor was 22 when the Harry Potter films ended, and since then has racked up an impressive list of TV and film credits, including the 2016 romance Me Before You, the BBC sitcom Bluestone 42, and the mystery drama Ripper Street. He also played the role of Hugh Hulton in 5's popular period drama All Creatures Great and Small, before landing his latest role in Murder Before Evensong.
Who is Matthew Lewis's wife?
Matthew has been married to Angela Jones since 2018. The pair, who tied the knot in 2018, first met when Angela was working at an event at Universal Studios in Orlando, which is home to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
Back in 2021, Matthew opened up about not feeling ready to have children yet. "I feel like there's so many things that I've not done, places I've not been to, experiences I've not had," he told iNews, adding that if he landed an acting role in a remote place for a year, it would be unfair to ask Angela to look after their children alone.
The couple met Angela was working at an event at Universal Studios in Orlando
Matthew's wedding
Matthew and Angela tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Portofino, Italy. Sharing a stunning photo from the couple's big day on X, formerly known as Twitter, Matthew penned: "Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA, but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there, and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming."
Matthew lives in Florida
Matthew's home life
When he's not busy filming his latest TV or film project, Matthew lives in Florida. Back in 2021, Matthew spoke of his experience living in Orlando during lockdown. "We didn't really have much choice to be honest," he told Big Issue. "I'm going through my green card application and if you leave for a certain amount of time, they just take it off you," he said at the time.
Murder Before Evensong starts on Tuesday 7 October, 9pm. Stream on 5.
