Murder Before Evensong star Matthew Lewis' private life with wife

Matthew has been married to Angela Jones since 2018. The pair, who tied the knot in 2018, first met when Angela was working at an event at Universal Studios in Orlando, which is home to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Back in 2021, Matthew opened up about not feeling ready to have children yet. "I feel like there's so many things that I've not done, places I've not been to, experiences I've not had," he told iNews, adding that if he landed an acting role in a remote place for a year, it would be unfair to ask Angela to look after their children alone.