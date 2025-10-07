Why ITV's 'unmissable' 6-part series is the authentic representation we need

As a mixed-race, disabled journalist, I know the importance of representation. That is why I’m so happy to see ITV commission these six new unscripted programmes for this year's Fresh Cuts. Growing up, I always longed for a role model on screen and to see myself reflected. I always wanted to work in the media, but often wondered if it would happen because I didn’t often see anyone like me. It’s important to feel seen in order to feel like you belong.

Fresh Cuts, now in its fourth year, gives us a much-needed new perspective. Commissioned to celebrate Black History Month and UK Disability History Month, the strand brings together six daring, diverse and original unscripted programmes from People of Colour (POC) and/or Deaf, Disabled or Neurodivergent (DDN) led production companies. Funded by ITV’s £80m Diversity Commissioning Spend, the series champions inventive storytelling, fearless perspectives and fresh talent. This year’s six 22-minute commissions span conversation, comedy, culture, community and creativity.

While we are increasingly seeing brilliant disabled talent spotlighted, it’s important to keep pushing for more. As a disabled person in a world that isn’t built for you, it can feel alienating, but I've learnt to be proud of my identity and celebrate the fact that it gives me an alternative perspective. I’m so excited to watch these authentic stories.

Commissioner Richard Botchway said the "stellar lineup showcases outstanding talent and brings fresh, diverse voices to our screens, truly reflecting the vibrant creativity within the UK," while co-commissioner Nahrein Kemp added that Fresh Cuts has "evolved into a platform for extraordinary stories, told authentically," and spotlights the "talent and creativity of diverse production companies like never before – and the results are joyful, provocative and unmissable."

WATCH: A glimpse at ITV's In Convo

Here's everything you need to know about them before the episodes drop online in October and November.

In Convo - 6 October

This episode sees broadcaster Ras Kwame anchor a special filmed in the style of LeBron James’s The Shop. I can’t wait to hear unfiltered, honest conversations with cultural icons and rare access to stories, reflections and truths, and celebrating the richness, resilience and cultural impact of the Black experience in the UK and beyond. Dawn Butler MP, Derek Chisora, Fuse ODG, Jermaine Jenas, DJ AG Online, and Charlene White all feature.

© ITV Charlene White features on In Convo

Kwame, who has spent 30 years shaping UK radio and TV, says: "My expertise is Black music and culture, so Black History Month felt like the perfect window for this programme. It’s about opening the door to honest stories, reflections and truths."

Say Less! - 13 October

Created and exec-produced by Kevin Muyolo, Say! Less! is Fresh Cuts’ first-ever sketch commission. A fast-paced mix of viral parodies, absurd characters and internet-inspired humour, it channels the brilliance of Black Twitter and Gen Z energy. As a member of Gen Z and a lover of comedy myself, it sounds right up my street. Fronted by rising Black British comedy stars, with cameos from none other than Big Narstie, Lolly Adefope and Munya Chawawa, it's set to be fearless and laugh-out-loud funny. I cannot wait to see the memes that come out of it.

© Photo: Getty Images Munya Chawawa stars in Say! Less!

Muyolo says: "I’ve been working for over a decade to bring bolder, authentic Black voices to the screen. Black History Month gives us the platform to tell our stories on our own terms, not by mainstream standards."

Union Black: African and Caribbean Brits: From Culture Clash to Unit - 20 October

Directed by Sebastian Whyte and featuring Richard Blackwood, Llewella Gideon, ENNY, Afua Hirsch, Jazzie B, Travis Jay, KG tha Comedian, Eddie Kadi, Vanessa Kingori, Ola Labib, Slim, Wretch 32, and Curtis Walker, this witty, heartfelt documentary explores the relationship between Black African and Caribbean communities in the UK. From stereotypes and rivalries to solidarity and shared pride, it’s a candid, funny and sometimes uncomfortable look at the evolving identity of Black Britain.

Whyte explains: "Our stories are more than trauma and slavery — they can’t be confined to one month. I want to tell stories that resonate anytime, inspired by the richness of Black culture and the need to halt erasure for future generations."

The Re-Store - 27 October

Fronted by Jordan Taylor, this energetic unscripted special blends sneaker restoration with heartfelt stories, celebrity surprises and cultural history. Every pair has a past — from community drop-offs to rare collabs, and every clean-up reveals something deeper. Featuring the Re-Store team, Jordan Taylor, Laarif Ali , Brandon Walker, Liz Sanya , and Special Guest Customers, Linford Christie OBE, Abbey Odunsi , Franklin 'King of Trainers' Boateng, and Colin Jackson CBE.

© James Stack Colin Jackson is part of the Re-Store team

Producer Tamara Barton-Campbell says: "We wanted to transform traditional Black History Month programming by celebrating present-day Black British creativity and innovation — from fashion to music to community impact."

Blind Matchmakers - 3 November

From Jessica Mitchell, this bold dating format flips the script. A trio of fierce, funny and unfiltered blind love experts coach blind and sighted influencers through the highs, lows and awkward truths of dating. Hosted by Lucy Edwards, and featuring Lilly Phillips, Likkleman, Lani Good, Claire Sisk, Joy Addo, Queenie, Blind Ian, Venetia Blind, Mobi1, YJ, and Blind Kitty, it’s fast, flirty, and full of surprises, challenging everything you thought you knew about love, complete with those awkward first date vibes where you’re not sure if you’re feeling butterflies or if it’s the nerves. We’ve all been there.

Lucy Edwards hosts Blind Matchmakers

Mitchell admits: "I don’t do things by the book — I rip it up and write my own. With Blind Matchmakers, we’re challenging assumptions about love, attraction and who really gets to call out the red flags."

Play Time - 10 November

Neurodiverse primary school children become the writers of an original play performed that very same evening by leading actors and comedians. Kids have the wildest imaginations, so I just know it’s going to be good. Funny, heartwarming and full of joy, it’s a celebration of creativity, community and humour. Expect chaos, connection, and maybe a few bum jokes, featuring Cariad Lloyd, Inel Tomlinson, Stuart Laws, Bec Hill, Aruhan Galieva, Chris Barlow.

Director Céin McGillicuddy, who is autistic, himself says: "Issues of neurodiversity are close to my heart. This show celebrates the wonderful creativity of autistic and neurodivergent children while raising their visibility on screen."

Audiences can tune in weekly from 6 October on ITVX and ITV’s YouTube channel.