Film Club star Aimee Lou Wood on her writing debut and working with Suranne Jones

Suranne gained two daughters on set in Aimee and Liv

Working with Suranne, Aimee says, was "an absolute dream." "Every line we wrote, we were laughing, imagining Suranne saying it. We always thought she might not do it – hopes high, expectations low – and then she said yes."

For Suranne, the feeling was mutual. "I read an early draft and just thought, this is so beautiful. I wanted to be a part of it," she said. "I even wrote Aimee a card to say thank you for bringing me Suz – and for giving me my two daughters in her and Liv [Hill] that I haven't actually had to push out myself. It's been an absolute joy."