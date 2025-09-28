BBC's 6-part rom-com drama with Adolescence star is the perfect autumn binge

Rom-com fans, listen up! The BBC has dropped a first look at its upcoming romance drama Film Club, starring Aimee Lou Wood, Nabhaan Rizwan, Suranne Jones and Adolescence's Owen Cooper – and it looks like the ultimate autumn binge-watch. Written by Aimee Lou Wood (Daddy Issues, Sex Education, The White Lotus) and Ralph Davis (House of the Dragon, Big Boys, Othello), Film Club follows Evie, a film fanatic who watches movies every Friday evening with her best friends to escape the realities of daily life.

Having seen a sneak peek of the new series, I can safely say this is a must-watch for rom-com lovers. Not only is it penned by the fantastic Aimee Lou Wood and Ralph Davis, but it also features Adolescence star Owen Cooper – and Suranne Jones is brilliant as Aimee's on-screen mother, Suz. Intrigued? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the new series.

© BBC/Gaumont/Ben Blackall What to expect from Film Club Described as "a witty and emotional show about love and family, whether we should follow our hearts or heads and being in love with a friend," the story centres on Evie. Every Friday, she hosts a film club – her "weekly escape", where she transforms her mum's garage to match the movie and spends a few uninterrupted hours with her best friend Noa (Nabhaan Rizwan).

WATCH: Film Club Official Trailer

© BBC/Gaumont/Ben Blackall The official synopsis continues: "As the series starts, Evie hasn't left the house in six months after a 'wobble' and tonight at film club, things are different – Noa's got big news. A dream job is taking him across the other side of the country, and for the first time, Evie and Noa are forced to consider that they might be more than just friends.



© BBC/Gaumont/Ben Blackall "As the new trailer shows, Evie is navigating this amongst the eccentricity of her family home with fiercely loving single mum Suz (Suranne Jones), sister Izzie (Liv Hill), handsome boyfriend/man of the house Josh (Adam Long) and her frustrating neighbour Callum (Owen Cooper)."



© BBC/Gaumont/Ben Blackall Who stars in Film Club? Aimee Lou Wood (Daddy Issues, Sex Education, The White Lotus) stars as lead character Evie, alongside Nabhaan Rizwan (1917, Informer), who plays Noa. They're joined by Suranne Jones (Hostage), Owen Cooper (Adolescence), Liv Hill (Jellyfish, Three Girls) and Adam Long (Bancroft, The Kill Team).



© BBC/Gaumont/Ben Blackall Rounding out the cast are Arian Nik (Daddy Issues, Passenger) and Fola Evans-Akingbola (The Night Agent, Back in Action) as film club members Kam and Samantha respectively, and co-creator Ralph Davis appears as the group's newest member, Dominic. Lisa McGrillis (Rivals, Sex Education) plays Suz's friend and neighbour, Steph.

Film Club is set to air on Tuesday 7 October, with all episodes on BBC iPlayer from 6am and the first two episodes airing on BBC Three at 10pm that evening.