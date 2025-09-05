Bridgerton and Grantchester stars team up for survival thriller sequel – and it sounds gripping

Grantchester star Tom Brittney and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story actress Arsema Thomas have been cast, along with Outlander: Blood of My Blood star Harriet Slater, in the highly anticipated survival thriller, Fall 2, which is a sequel to the 2022 survival psychological thriller, Fall. Directed by Michael and Peter Spierig and co-written by original Fall writer-director Scott Mann and Jonathan Frank, the upcoming film follows Jax, who connects with her late sister's friend as they attempt the infamous plank walk of Mount Kwan in Thailand.

As a big fan of both historical dramas and thrillers, it's exciting to see the stars of some of my favourite period dramas take on a completely different genre. Since stepping down as Grantchester's leading man, Tom Brittney has landed roles in some major projects, from Netflix's Back in Action to the upcoming crime drama, The Westies. I can't wait to see what he brings to Fall 2.

© Getty Tom Brittney has been cast in the thriller What to expect from Fall 2 The film, which was shot in Thailand, follows Jax and Luce as they attempt the plank walk of Mount Kwan in Thailand. The synopsis, via Deadline, reads: "Overwhelmed by her sister Hunter's death, Jax connects with Luce, Hunter's fearless friend. To heal, they attempt the infamous plank walk of Mount Kwan in Thailand. After a sudden rockslide leaves them stranded on a fragile plank 3000 feet in the air, Jax must confront her deepest fears and fight for survival to find closure."

© Sanne Gault/Starz/Sony Pictures Television Outlander: Blood of My Blood star Harriet Slater plays Jax Who stars in Fall 2? Harriet Slater, who is known for her roles in Belgravia: The Next Chapter and Outlander: Blood of My Blood, leads the cast as Jax. She's joined by Arsema Thomas (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Redeeming Love) as Luce. Tom Brittney (Grantchester) also stars in the film, although details about his character have yet to be revealed.

© ,Netflix Bridgerton star Arsema Thomas will play Luce When will Fall 2 be released? Principal photography wrapped earlier this year in Thailand, with the film scheduled to release in early 2026 through Lionsgate.